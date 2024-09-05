Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sanju Samson Replaces Ishan Kishan in Duleep Trophy

    Ishan Kishan sustained an injury during the Buchi Babu tournament. Sanju Samson and KS Bharat will be the two wicketkeeper batsman in the India D squad led by Shreyas Iyer.

    cricket Sanju Samson Replaces Injured Ishan Kishan in Duleep Trophy scr
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 9:34 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 9:50 AM IST

    Wicketkeeper batsman Ishan Kishan has withdrawn from the first round of the Duleep Trophy tournament, which begins today. The BCCI has confirmed that the 26-year-old, who was part of India D squad led by Shreyas Iyer, is withdrawing from the first round of the tournament due to an injury sustained during the Buchi Babu tournament. Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson will replace the Jharkhand cricketer in the Duleep Trophy squad.

    Also read: IPL 2025: Rahul Dravid reunites with Rajasthan Royals as head coach-report

    Sanju was not in any of the four teams initially announced for the Duleep Trophy. Apart from Sanju, Indian wicketkeeper KS Bharat is the other gloveman in India D team led by Shreyas. Ishan was injured while playing for Jharkhand against Jammu and Kashmir in the recently concluded Buchi Babu tournament in Chennai. the left-handed batsman played only two matches as Jharkhand were knocked out in the first round. Kishan, who smashed a century (114) in the first match, remained unbeaten on 41 runs in the second innings.

    However, Kishan's scores in the second match were 1 and 5. The Mumbai Indians opener, who lost his annual contract for not following the BCCI's instructions to play domestic cricket last year, is aiming to make a comeback to the Indian team. The Duleep Trophy was a golden opportunity for the youngster to stake a claim for the second wicket keeper batsman in the Indian team.  India star Suryakumar Yadav and Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna have also withdrawn from the tournament due to injuries sustained during the Buchi Babu tournament.

    India D squad for Duleep Trophy: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Atharva Taide, Yash Dhull, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Akshadeep Nath, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat, Saurabh Kumar, Sanju Samson.

    Also read:  Pakistan sinks to lowest ICC Test Team rankings since 1965 after historic series loss to Bangladesh

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2025: Rahul Dravid reunites with Rajasthan Royals as head coach scr

    IPL 2025: Rahul Dravid reunites with Rajasthan Royals as head coach-report

    cricket England fast bowler Joh Hull to make international debut against Sri Lanka in third Test scr

    England fast bowler Josh Hull to make international debut against Sri Lanka in third Test

    Pakistan sinks to lowest ICC World Test Championship standings since 1965 after series loss to Bangladesh snt

    Pakistan sinks to lowest ICC Test Team rankings since 1965 after historic series loss to Bangladesh

    cricket Rahul Dravid: 'Your failing a lot more than succeeding in this game'- Watch scr

    Rahul Dravid: 'You are failing a lot more than succeeding in this game'- Watch

    cricket Pakistan sets unwanted record after Test series loss against Bangladesh scr

    Pakistan sets unwanted record after Test series loss against Bangladesh

    Recent Stories

    Petrol, diesel NEW prices announced for Sept 5: Check city-wise rates vkp

    Petrol, diesel NEW prices announced for Sept 5: Check city-wise rates

    Kerala: Supplyco Onam fair kicks off today with 10%-50% off on wide range of products; Read anr

    Kerala: Supplyco Onam fair kicks off today with 10-50 per cent off on wide range of products; Read

    Sobhita Dhulipala flaunts engagement ring in NEW photos; husband-to-be Naga Chaitanya reacts [PICTURES] ATG

    Sobhita Dhulipala flaunts engagement ring in NEW photos; husband-to-be Naga Chaitanya reacts [PICTURES]

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, September 5: Check price of 22k, 24k. 18K ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, September 5: Check price of 22k, 24k. 18K

    Admission troubles for Malayali students at Delhi University due to Kerala Board name confusion anr

    Admission troubles for Malayali students at Delhi University due to Kerala Board name confusion

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon