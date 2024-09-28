Musheer Khan Injured in car accident, ruled out for Irani Cup

Mumbai's batting sensation Musheer Khan has been injured in a car accident while traveling from to Lucknow for the Irani Cup. The 19-year-old has suffered a fracture and will miss the Irani Cup match against the Rest of India, starting October 1.

Mumbai's batting sensation Musheer Khan has been injured in a car accident. The incident occurred while he was traveling from Azamgarh to Lucknow for the Irani Cup match. Musheer, who has reportedly suffered a fracture in his hand, will miss the Irani Cup match against Rest of India, starting on October 1. The 19-year-old was was part of the Mumbai squad

The Irani Cup match is scheduled to be held at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. In addition to the Irani Cup, Musheer is also expected to miss the first round of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches. The 19-year-old was on his way to Lucknow from Azamgarh with his father and coach Naushad Khan, when his car met with a divider and overturned on the Yamuna Expressway.

According to Indian Express, his father and two more people in the car had minor scratches, while Musheer is said to have experienced concussion and pain behind his neck. He was taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment. The doctors have said the teenager could take at least 16 weeks to recover. He will now fly to Mumbai for further treatment.

Musheer made his debut for India A in the Duleep Trophy last month and shone with a brilliant knock of 181 runs. The right-handed batsman played a key role as Mumbai won the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy. He scored 716 runs in nine matches for Mumbai at an average of 51.14.

Musheer, who smashed an unbeaten 203 against Baroda in the quarter-finals, also struck 136 runs against Vidarbha in the final. A part-time spinner in addition to being a batsman, Musheer also shone for India in the Under-19 World Cup.

The accident comes as a setback for Musheer, who was almost certain to be selected for India A's tour of Australia ahead of Border Gavasker Trophy in November. Musheer is the brother of India's middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan.

Mumbai squad for Irani Cup: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ayush Mhatre, Musheer Khan, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhessh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (WK), Sidhaant Addhatrao (WK), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohd. Juned Khan, Royston Dias

Rest of India squad for Irani Cup: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran (Vice-captain), Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, Ricky Bhui, Shaswat Rawat, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar.

