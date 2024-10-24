India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: NZ wins toss, opts to Bat

India makes three changes to their playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand.

cricket India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: NZ wins Toss, opts to Bat scr
Author
Sreejith CR
First Published Oct 24, 2024, 9:50 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 24, 2024, 9:50 AM IST

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat in the crucial second Test against India. India has made three changes to the team that played the first Test. Shubman Gill returns to the batting lineup, while KL Rahul is out of the playing XI. Sarfaraz Khan, who scored a century in the Bengaluru Test, retains his place.

Also read: Bangladesh fights back to avoid innings defeat against South Africa on Day 3

In the bowling department, Mohammed Siraj is out, replaced by Aakash Deep. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav makes way for all-rounder Washington Sundar. New Zealand also has one change. Matt Henry, who took five wickets in the first innings of the Bengaluru Test, is out due to injury. Spinner Mitchell Santner replaces the pacer. India lost the first Test at M Chinnaswamy Stadium and trails 0-1 in the three-match series. It is believed that batting in the fourth innings on the Pune pitch, which is expected to favour spinners, will be difficult.

New Zealand Playing XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Aakash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah.

Also read:  Rishabh Pant surpasses Virat Kohli to claim sixth spot in ICC Test batter rankings

