EFL Cup 2024-25: Man United triumphs over Leicester, Man City stunned by Tottenham

Manchester United defeated Leicester City 5-2 in the EFL Cup round of 16 clash. 

cricket EFL Cup 2024-25: Manchester United triumphs over Leicester City, Manchester City stunned by Tottenham scr
Author
Sreejith CR
First Published Oct 31, 2024, 11:09 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 31, 2024, 11:12 AM IST

Manchester United secured a resounding victory in their first match after the dismissal of coach Erik ten Hag. Playing for the first time under interim coach Ruud van Nistelrooy, United triumphed 5-2 against Leicester City in the EFL Cup knockout round. Brazilian star Casemiro and Portuguese playmaker Bruno Fernandes each scored twice. Alejandro Garnacho also found the net for United in the 28th minute. Leicester's goals came from Bilal El Khannous in the 33rd minute and Conor Coady in first-half injury time. All six goals were scored in the opening half.

In another match, Liverpool advanced to the EFL Cup quarter-finals by defeating Brighton 3-2. Cody Gakpo scored in the 46th and 63rd minutes, and Luis Diaz added a third in the 85th minute for the Reds. Brighton's goals were scored by Simon Adingra in the 81st minute and Tariq Lamptey nine minutes later.

In a surprising upset, reigning Premier League champions Manchester City suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Tottenham Hotspur. Timo Werner scored in the 5th minute and Pape Matar Sarr 20 minutes later for Spurs. City pulled one back through Matheus Nunes in first-half extra time, but their efforts to equalize in the second half were unsuccessful.

Arsenal secured a dominant victory in another EFL Cup round of 16 match, defeating Preston North End 3-0. Gabriel Jesus (24th minute), Ethan Nwaneri (33rd minute), and Kai Havertz (58th minute) scored for the Gunners. Aston Villa suffered failed to progress to the quarterfinals, losing 2-1 to Crystal Palace. Both teams scored a goal each in the first half. Daichi Kamada netted the winner for the Eagles in the 64th minute.

Rupali Ganguly to Hina Khan: 7 Actresses accused of misconduct on set

