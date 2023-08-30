Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan steer Pakistan's rebuilding effort in opener against Nepal

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan lead Pakistan's revival after the loss of early wickets against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023 opener. In a much-anticipated clash, the Asia Cup 2023 kicked off with Pakistan squaring off against newcomers Nepal. The stage was set for an exciting encounter as Pakistan's skipper, Babar Azam, won the toss and opted to bat first. The match held significance for both teams, as they find themselves in Group A alongside the cricket giants, India. With only the top two sides advancing to the Super 4 stage, the pressure was on from the outset.

The Men in Green had a forgettable start, losing both of their openers in the initial seven overs of the innings. The departure of Fakhar Zaman came courtesy of Karan KC's effort, while Nepal's captain Rohit Paudel showcased his skills with a remarkable direct hit from mid-off to dismiss Imam-ul-Haq.

The decisive moment occurred during the 7th over, delivered by Sompal Kami. Imam-ul-Haq, facing a full delivery just beyond the off stump, nudged the ball towards mid-off and swiftly signalled for a quick run, involving his skipper Babar Azam. Yet, Paudel stationed at the fielding spot had different plans, launching a swift attack on the ball and executing a brilliant direct hit. Despite Imam's desperate dive to reach the crease, he fell well short. Scoring only five runs off 14 deliveries, Imam's departure left Pakistan at a score of 25/2 within the 7th over itself.

The contest took an interesting turn as Pakistan found themselves in a rebuilding phase during the innings. At the conclusion of the 16th over, the scoreboard displayed a score of 75-2, indicating the team's resilience and determination to steady the ship after a couple of setbacks. With Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan leading the revival effort, fans were on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting how the rest of the match would unfold.

As the innings continue and both teams vie for supremacy, the excitement in the air is palpable, leaving cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipating the twists and turns that lie ahead in this high-stakes encounter.

