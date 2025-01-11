Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa sports minister wants team to boycott match vs Afghanistan; here's why

South Africa, likely to be led by Temba Bavuma, has been clubbed in Group B alongside Afghanistan, Australia, and England in Champions Trophy 2025. 

Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa sports minister wants team to boycott match vs Afghanistan; here's why hrd
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 11, 2025, 10:03 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 11, 2025, 10:03 AM IST

Republic of South Africa’s sports minister Gayton McKenzie has called for the men’s national team to boycott the matches against Afghanistan in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. 

The 50-over tournament is scheduled to take place in Pakistan from February 19 to March 9. South Africa, likely to be led by Temba Bavuma, has been clubbed Group B alongside Afghanistan, Australia, and England. However, McKenzie has urged the team to refrain from playing against South Africa in the marquee event due to significant restrictions and suppression faced by women after Taliban regained control of the country in August 2021. 

Also read: Bumrah doubtful for Champions Trophy 2025? Pacer consults NZ surgeon for back injury, sparks speculations

In a statement, Gayton McKenzie has expressed his support for the boycott of the match against Afghanistan, adding that he is morally obliged to advocate for this stance. He also questioned ICC for their stance against political interference in the cricket administrations, despite inconsistency in Afghanistan. 

“Public support for a boycott was a position that I feel morally bound to support, despite the deep complications of Afghanistan's recent and tragic history.” SA sports minister stated. 

“I am aware that the ICC, like most international sporting mother bodies, professes not to tolerate political interference in the administration of sport, despite its obvious inconsistency with Afghanistan.” he added. 

After gaining control over Afghanistan by overthrowing the Hamid Karzai government, the Taliban imposed a ban on women’s participation in sports and other activities. This ban has also been extended to cricket, with Afghanistan being the only full-member nation of the International Cricket Council (ICC) to not have a women’s team, sparking widespread criticism. 

Gayton McKenzie further said that he wouldn’t allow South Africa to play a match against Afghanistan if the decision was taken by him. He also highlighted Apartheid in South Africa, where black people were not accessible to sporting opportunities. 

“It is not for me as the sports minister to make the final decision on whether South Africa should honour cricketing fixtures against Afghanistan. If it was my decision, then it certainly would not happen.” McKenzie said 

“As a man who comes from a race that was not allowed equal access to sporting opportunities during Apartheid, it would be hypocritical and immoral to look the other way today when the same is being done towards women anywhere in the world." he added.  

Also read: Champions Trophy 2025: Cummins participation in jeopardy? Australian skipper to undergo scans for sore ankle

This is not the first time that Afghanistan is facing a boycott in International cricket. In January 2023, Cricket Australia cancelled the men’s team ODI series against Afghanistan as their solidarity with the women in the troubled Asian country who have been restricted from participating in sports under Taliban rule. 

It remains to be seen whether South Africa will play against Afghanistan, which is scheduled to take place on February 21 at the National Stadium in Karachi. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Fast bowling has been my first love India pacer Varun Aaron announces retirement from cricket

'Fast bowling has been my first love': India pacer Varun Aaron announces retirement from cricket

Manish Pandey and Ashrita Shetty heading for divorce? Couple unfollowed each other on Instagram hrd

Manish Pandey and Ashrita Shetty heading for divorce? Couple unfollowing on Instagram sparks speculations

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Premanand Maharaj Ji to seek blessings, video goes viral dmn

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Premanand Maharaj Ji to seek blessings, video goes viral (WATCH)

Hindi is not our national language Ravi Ashwin sparks row at Chennai college event (WATCH) hrd

'Hindi is not our national language': Ravi Ashwin sparks row at Chennai college event (WATCH)

Personal insecurities Harshit, Nitish defend Gambhir after Ex-India cricketer's controversial remark

'Personal insecurities': Harshit, Nitish defend Gambhir after ex-India cricketer's controversial remark

Recent Stories

Coldplays Chris Martin gives shoutout to Diljit Dosanjh ahead of Mumbai concert [WATCH] ATG

Coldplay's Chris Martin gives shoutout to Diljit Dosanjh ahead of Mumbai concert [WATCH]

BREAKING: Jeju Air's black boxes stopped recording minutes before crash: South Korea shk

BREAKING: Jeju Air's black boxes stopped recording minutes before crash: South Korea

7 affordable sarees inspired by Fatima Sana Shaikh's iconic style gcw

7 affordable sarees inspired by Fatima Sana Shaikh's iconic style

tennis Treated him like s**t Kyrgios supports Djokovic after poison claim slams Australian government hrd

'Treated him like s**t': Kyrgios supports Djokovic after 'poison' claim, slams Australian government

PHOTOS Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's luxurious sea view Mumbai home gcw

(PHOTOS) Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's luxurious Mumbai home

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon