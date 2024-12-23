Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Shami ruled out of final two Tests due against Australia due to fitness concerns

India pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the final two Tests against Australia due to ongoing fitness concerns, the BCCI announced on Monday.

Shami, who last featured for India in the ODI World Cup final in November 2023, made his return to competitive cricket after recovering from right heel surgery during Bengal's Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh last month. Following his comeback, Shami played all nine matches for Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. He is also part of Bengal's squad for the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy but did not feature in the opening game against Delhi on Saturday.

Shami’s fitness has been a topic of significant speculation, leading to India captain Rohit Sharma seeking clarity from the physios at the National Cricket Academy after the Brisbane Test.

The pacer developed swelling in his knees while playing in the SMAT, and the BCCI provided an update on his condition on Monday.

"Based on the current medical assessment, the BCCI Medical Team has determined that his knee requires more time for controlled exposure to bowling loads. Consequently, he has not been deemed fit for consideration for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy," said the BCCI in a release.

"Shami will continue to undergo targeted strength and conditioning work under the guidance of the medical staff at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence and build his bowling loads needed to meet the demands of the longest format of the game. His participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy will depend on the progress of his knee."

The BCCI medical team confirmed that Mohammed Shami has fully recovered from the heel injury that sidelined him after the ODI World Cup.

"However, his left knee has exhibited minor swelling due to increased joint loading from his bowling workload. The swelling is on the expected lines, owing to the increased bowling after a prolonged period," the BCCI said.

Shami bowled 43 overs in his return match during the Ranji Trophy and subsequently played all nine games in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy (SMAT). During the T20 tournament, he also participated in additional bowling sessions to increase his bowling volume and prepare for the Test matches.

At 34, Shami has established himself as a key figure in India’s bowling attack, having taken 229 wickets in 64 Tests, 195 wickets in 101 ODIs, and 24 wickets in 23 T20 Internationals.

With Jasprit Bumrah leading the pace attack in Australia, Shami’s experience and skill would have been a valuable asset for the team in the remaining Tests.

