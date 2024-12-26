AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: MCG sets record with 87,242 fans on Day 1, highest attendance in 5 years

The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) witnessed history on the first day of the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia, as a record-breaking crowd of 87,242 spectators filled the stadium.

The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) witnessed history on the first day of the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia, as a record-breaking crowd of 87,242 spectators filled the stadium, marking the highest attendance for Day 1 of the match in the last five years. This monumental turnout on Thursday surpasses previous years, setting a new benchmark for the rivalry between the two cricketing giants.

In 2019, 80,473 fans packed the stadium to watch New Zealand take on Australia, while the following year saw a significant dip due to COVID-19 restrictions, with only 27,615 spectators allowed, as India faced Australia. The attendance recovered in 2021 with 57,100 fans for the match against England, and continued to rise in the subsequent years, reaching 64,876 in 2022 for South Africa’s visit, and 62,167 in 2023 when Pakistan toured.

The MCG’s capacity of 90,000 was expected to host a full house for the first time in the Australian summer, with anticipation building for what promises to be a thrilling Test match. This record attendance comes on the back of a surge in crowd interest across Australia for this Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. In Brisbane, despite challenging weather, the Gabba recorded the highest total attendance for a non-Ashes Test, drawing 91,195 fans. Adelaide’s pink-ball Test earlier this year set a new record for India-Australia encounters, with 135,012 spectators attending over the course of the match.

Bumrah takes three as Australia end day 1 at 311/6

India restricted Australia to 311 for 6 at stumps on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test on Thursday, with debutant Sam Konstas (60) leading the charge for the home team. Konstas marked a dream debut, playing some dazzling strokes and providing the early momentum for Australia. Usman Khawaja (57), Marnus Labuschagne (72), and Steve Smith (68 not out) also played key innings, each contributing fifties on a solid batting surface.

Jasprit Bumrah (3/75), as expected, was the standout bowler for India. After a relatively quiet first session, during which Konstas took the attack to the Indian pacers with a flurry of boundaries and sixes, Bumrah found his rhythm and claimed three crucial wickets. His double strike, dismissing Travis Head (0) and Mitchell Marsh (4) in quick succession, was pivotal in India’s comeback.

Brief Scores:

Australia 311 for 6 in 86 overs (Marnus Labuschgane 72; Sam Konstas 60, Usman Khawaja 57; Jasprit Bumrah 3/75).

Concerns over future of Test cricket

The Boxing Day Test is renowned for its festive atmosphere, and this year, it has brought together the largest crowd in recent memory. The five-day Test format, which has seen some concerns over its future, seems to be flourishing for top-tier teams like India and Australia. While questions linger about the format's sustainability in lower-ranked nations, the interest in this marquee series showcases the enduring appeal of Test cricket when the best teams collide.

Greg Chappell, former India coach and Australia captain, believes the survival of Test cricket is critical, particularly for nations like India, South Africa, and Australia. “It’s important for India, South Africa, Australia, and England to keep playing Test cricket, otherwise the T20 format can completely take over,” he recently remarked, highlighting the vulnerability of players just below the elite level.

Adam Gilchrist, another Australian cricket legend, weighed in on the modern game, observing the shift towards a more attacking style of play, which has been influenced by T20 cricket. "Teams are playing a more attacking style of Test cricket," he said, adding that four-day Tests could be a possible solution to scheduling and player workloads. However, not everyone agrees, with Allan Border arguing that five-day Tests remain essential for a more comprehensive contest.

Despite ongoing discussions about the future of Test cricket, the current series between India and Australia is providing the excitement and drama that has long defined the format. With huge crowds turning up at every venue and intense matches unfolding, Test cricket is proving that, when played between two top teams, it remains a spectacle that captivates fans worldwide.

