    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test: David Warner misses century again, netizens troll the Australian batter

    David Warner missed out on a century again. On Thursday, he fell for 95 in the second Ashes 2021-22 Test in Adelaide. Consequently, Twitter exploded with its trolls and reactions.

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Adelaide Test: David Warner misses century again, netizens troll the Australian batter-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Adelaide SA, First Published Dec 16, 2021, 3:59 PM IST
    It was another heartbreak for Australian opener David Warner. On Thursday, he missed out on his 25th Test century on Day 1 of the second 2021-22 Ashes Test against England at the Adelaide Oval. He was dismissed by pacer Ben Stokes for 95 in the post-tea session, leading to the netizens trolling him on Twitter.

    While batting at 95, it was a short-pitched delivery, outside off. As Warner looked to cut and play it over point, the ball travelled fast into the hands of Stuart Broad, who was stationed in the position. As the English players were jubilant following his dismissal, Warner was in despair, holding his face in his hands and was visibly dejected as he took the long walk back to the pavilion, while he gave away his gloves to a lucky kid.

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test: Rajasthan Royals' Spider-Man meme goes viral after Jos Buttler's flying catch

    Notably, former Australian legend Michael Hussey, who was on commentary at that point, seemingly put a commentator's curse on Warner. He was applauding his innings as he contributed to a 173-run stand for the second wicket along with Marnus Labuschagne. While he stated that Warner deserved a century, it was the very next ball that he fluttered, as fellow commentator Shane Warne was furious at Hussey.

    Match summary
    Australia is in a strong position despite losing Harris early after electing to bat. The pair of fellow opener David Warner (95) and Labuschagne (85*) propelled the side to nearly 200 in the post-tea break. Steven Smith is leading Australia after Pat Cummins was isolated following close contact with a COVID-infected person.
    Brief scores: Australia 198/2 (Warner- 95, Labuschagne- 85*; Broad- 1/27) vs England

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2021, 3:59 PM IST
