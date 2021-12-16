Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test: Rajasthan Royals' Spider-Man meme goes viral after Jos Buttler's flying catch

Jos Buttler claimed a flying catch to dismiss Marcus Harris on Day 2 of the second 2021-22 Ashes Test in Adelaide. Consequently, he was referred to as Spider-Man. His IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals nailed it with a meme.

England is taking on Australia in the second Test of the Ashes 2021-22 at the Adelaide Oval from Thursday. On Day 1, the hoist seems to be in the driver's seat by the tea break. While the Aussies lost a wicket, it was English wicketkeeper Jos Buttler whose acrobatic efforts drew acclaim from his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Describing the incident, the wicket happened to be of Aussie opener Marcus Harris, dismissed for a mere three by pacer Stuart Broad. Harris happened to be caught behind by Buttler as he looked to play a rising good-length delivery fine. However, he mistimed it, leading to Buttler taking a one-handed diving catch to his right.

His English teammates applauded the catch, including the commentators and the fans at the venue. Also, fans took to social media to laud Buttler's effort. And, speaking of social media, RR did the same, but uniquely. It created a meme of the same, with the Spider-Man: No Way Home logo, comparing Buttler to the Marvel comic character.

"Is it Tobey? Is it Andrew? Is it Tom? Noooo, it’s Jos Buttler. 🤯💗," it captioned on Instagram. The same meme was captioned differently on Twitter that read, "This is not a #SpidermanNoWayHome spoiler. This is just Jos Buttler." The world is currently gripped in SpiderMan fever, with the new moving releasing in theatres on Thursday in India.

As for the Test, Australia is in a strong position despite losing Harris early after electing to bat. The pair of fellow opener David Warner (65) and Marnus Labuschagne (53*) propelled the side to 129/1 at the tea break, putting on a 125-run stand for the second wicket so far. Steven Smith is leading Australia after Pat Cummins was isolated following close contact with a COVID-infected person.

Brief scores: Australia 129/1 (Warner- 65*, Labuschagne- 53*; Broad- 1/27) vs England