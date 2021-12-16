Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test: Cummins to sit out due to close COVID contact, Smith to lead Australia again

Pat Cummins will not be playing the second Ashes 2021-22 Test in Adelaide after coming in close contact with COVID. Meanwhile, Steven Smith will be back as the skipper for this Test.

In a shocking twist of things for the second Test for the 2021-22 Ashes, Australia's Pat Cummins has been ruled out against England. The Test is a day-night affair at the Adelaide Oval from Thursday. The Aussie skipper is reported to have come in close contact with COVID. As a result, Steven Smith is all set to lead the side.

As per Nine, Cummins happened to be dining at a restaurant when someone joined him at the table, only to be recognised as COVID positive. As a result, Cummins had to leave the restaurant, alerting the authorities instantly immediately. As of now, he has tested negative in the initial PCR test. ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test (D/N) - England desperate to bounce back, looks to exploit Australia's injury woes

According to Cricket Australia (CA), Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon were also present at the same restaurant but seated at a separate table. South Australia Health considered them causal contacts, giving them a clean chit to play the Test. In the meantime, all-rounder Michael Neser is set to make his debut as Cummins' replacement.

"Gutted to miss this Test, but really excited to see Neser finally get his chance in the baggy green. He has done the hard yards and is a seriously skilful player. Super frustrating, but COVID has thrown us all some curveballs over the last couple of years. Will be cheering along!" Cummins wrote in a tweet. ALSO READ: Year-ender 2021: From Kohli-Rohit saga to Paine's Ashes shocker - Controversies that rocked cricket this year

Consequently, Smith happened to be the automatic choice as the Aussie skipper, having been named the side's vice-captain after regular skipper Tim Pane resigned last month. On the other hand, Travis Head has been named the vice-captain for this Test. Meanwhile, Cummins has to remain isolated for seven days as per South Australia health rules and undergo tests on days 6 and 13.