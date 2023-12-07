Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Legends League Cricket 2023: Sreesanth breaks his silence on verbal spat with Gautam Gambhir (WATCH)

    In a post-match revelation, Sreesanth uploaded a candid video on Instagram, shedding light on a verbal altercation with fellow cricketer Gautam Gambhir.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 12:22 PM IST

    Following the Legends League match between, Sreesanth took to Instagram to express his grievances against Gautam Gambhir. In the video, he addressed the incident with the cricketer and wanted to clarify the situation.

    "I wanted to clarify the situation with Mr. Fighter, who always seems to be in conflict with his colleagues for no apparent reason. This includes his lack of respect for senior players, including Viru Bhai. Without any provocation, he continuously used rude language towards me, which was uncalled for from Gautam Gambhir," Sreesanth shared on his Instagram.

    Sreesanth went on to mention that he intends to make Gambhir's words public soon.

    "I am not at fault here. I simply wanted to set the record straight. What Gauti has done, everyone will eventually find out. The words and statements he made on the cricket field, live, are not acceptable. My family, my state, everyone has been through a lot. I fought that battle with all your support. Now, people want to criticise me for no reason. He uttered things that shouldn't have been said. I will definitely disclose what he said," Sreesanth asserted.

    Expressing his disappointment, he questioned the significance of representing people without respecting colleagues. Sreesanth noted that even in broadcasting, when Gambhir is asked about Virat, he avoids speaking directly about him. While not delving into further details, Sreesanth emphasised feeling hurt, along with his family and close ones, due to the way Gambhir spoke.

    "I haven't used a single bad word or abuse. He just continued with his usual choice of words," concluded Sreesanth.

