    Amid COVID surge, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to interact with nine states and UTs

    The states and UTs include Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh

    The states and UTs include Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 25, 2022, 9:35 AM IST
    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will interact with the health ministers of the nine states and union territories virtually over the Covid-19 situation at 10:30 am on Tuesday. 

    According to the reports, the states and UTs are Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh, and Chandigarh.

    Earlier, Union Minister had interacted with the health ministers and principal secretaries of the UTs and states, including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa, and Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu.

    In the meeting, the Union Health Minister instructed that states must review the strengthening of health infrastructure, design teleconsultation hubs in every district, and create awareness on available services. 

    Meanwhile, India reported 3,06,064 new Covid cases on Monday. As per the media reports, the cases in the country are expected to be reduced by February 15. 

    Maharashtra registered 28,286 new Covid cases on Monday, 12,519 less than the previous day, and 36 fresh deaths, including 17 in Mumbai. Maharashtra contributes the highest Covid-19 daily cases. As per the department details, the total tally of the Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra surged to 75,35,511, and the death toll jumped to 1,42,151. 

    Out of 36 fatalities, the Mumbai region registered 17 deaths, followed by eight in Pune, five in Kolhapur, four in Latur, and two in the Nashik region. The regions including Nagpur, Akola, and Aurangabad did not register any fresh death due to Covid-19. Maharashtra's case-fatality rate now stands at 1.88 per cent. The recovery rate is 94.09 per cent, as per the reports. 

    Meanwhile, the Assam government on Monday issued an order instructing to tighten the restrictions to curb the spread of the Covid-19 in the state. The government has banned the entry of non-vaccinated people to public places, except hospitals. The schools are shut for up to class 8. The government has requested people to carry vaccine certificates while visiting general sites.

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2022, 9:36 AM IST
