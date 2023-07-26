Kerala Plus One Admission: 97 additional batches allotted; Malappuram gets 53

After keeping the 81 temporary batches and marginal seats approved last year, the Plus-One seat allocation for this year began. Additionally, the 14 batches from last year's southern districts that lacked enough students were moved to the Malappuram district this year.

Thiruvananthapuram: The state Education Minister V Sivankutty on Wednesday allotted additional temporary 97 batches for Plus One students to solve the seat crisis. Over 4 lakh students got admissions to plus one this year, he said. The minister declared a 20% increase in marginal seats in all of the aided and government higher secondary schools in Kollam, Thrissur, and Ernakulam during the press conference.

Also read: Kerala Rain update: IMD issues yellow alert in 8 districts

A total of 97 temporary batches were sanctioned across the Malabar districts from Palakkad to Kasaragod to guarantee higher secondary admissions for all students who submitted applications. 40 of these batches are in aided institutions, and 57 batches are in government schools, according to Sivankutty.

District-wise allotment:

Malappuram- 53

Kasaragod- 15

Kozhikode-11

Kannur-10

Palakkad-4

Wayanad-4

The number of seats in government and aided schools has increased by 37,655 and 28,755 respectively due to the growth in marginal and additional temporary batches. The minister continued by saying that there will be one more additional allotment for students who were unsuccessful in getting admission after switching school combinations on July 29.

In response to concerns that there aren't enough plus-one seats in Malabar, the minister argued that it's unfair to use education for constrained political goals. The United Democratic Front (UDF) governments were responsible for allocating 96% of Malappuram's unaided schools, he noted. The LDF (Left Democratic Front), in contrast, started government schools in Malabar. After 1990, the Muslim League handled the Department of Public Education for more than 15 years.

Also read: Kerala Lottery Results Monsoon Bumper BR-92 26 July 2023: Who will win first prize worth Rs 10 crore? Check