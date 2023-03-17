Karnataka: 289 government colleges accredited by NAAC in two years

Apart from the 289, 18 more colleges are expected to get the NAAC grade by the end of this month, March 2023, for a total of 307 colleges to be accredited. In 2019, Government Arts College in Bengaluru earned an A+ out of the 289 government colleges that received accreditation.

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council, NAAC grade, recently accredited 289 government institutions in Karnataka. According to a report, 289 colleges have received the NAAC grade in the last two years.

Apart from the 289, 18 more colleges are expected to get the NAAC grade by the end of March 2023 for 307 colleges to be accredited. In 2019, Government Arts College in Bengaluru earned an A+ out of the 289 government colleges that received accreditation.

Following the report, 22 colleges earned an A grade from NAAC, 65 received B++, 95 received B+, and 95 received a B grade. Finally, 11 colleges received a C grade. This lasted from 2019 to last year. Thirty government first-year colleges received NAAC grades before 2019; roughly 60 of the 430 government first-year colleges have yet to receive them.

Commissioner of collegiate education Pradeep P reportedly said that when private colleges are not getting NAAC grades, the fact that close to 300 government colleges receive it is an accomplishment and an affirmation of their standard.

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council is an Indian government organisation that accredits higher education institutions/colleges. The NAAC recognition is valid for five years and has a fee of around 3.2 lahks. NAAC was established in 1994 as an autonomous body of the University Grants Commission.

Also Read: Whole exam system will be analysed, rectified: Assam minister Ranoj Pegu after exam paper leaks

Also Read: IIT JAM 2023 Result to be announced next week; check important dates, other details

Also Read: GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur announces exam toppers list on gate.iitk.ac.in; check entire list here