Kerala SSLC results to be declared on May 19

    As many as 4,19,554 students appeared for the SSLC exam. 

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty said that the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination results will be declared on Friday, May 19 at 3 pm. Earlier, the results were scheduled to be announced on May 20. 

    A press conference will be held to release the results. The official website will be updated as soon as the results are announced. More information, including the pass percentage, will be released soon.

    As many as 4,19,554 students appeared for the SSLC exam. According to V Sivankutty, students will receive grace points this year since they were withheld because of COVID-19. 

    The SSLC exams were conducted from March 9-29 at 2,960 centres across Kerala. 18,000 teachers evaluated the answer sheets in 70 camps across Kerala between April 3 and 24.

    The dates for the SSLC Kerala 2023 revaluation will be released later on the official website. Students who are dissatisfied with their marks may apply for the revaluation.

    How to check SSLC results

    • Go to the official website keralaresults.nic.in
    • Enter your roll number and date of birth
    • Click on the 'submit' button.

    In order to pass the Kerala SSLC Exam in 2023, students must receive a minimum score of 30%. Those who don't pass will have to appear for additional tests. 

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the state-level Praveshanolsavam celebration at the Malayinkeezhu UP School in Thiruvananthapuram. This year, over 47 lakh students will enroll in public schools. 

