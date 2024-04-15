Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Worried about low credit scores? Here are seven tips to improve your CIBIL score

    This article outlines seven key strategies to improve your credit score and financial well-being: prioritize timely payments, borrow responsibly, maintain diverse credit, apply for credit wisely, monitor joint accounts, check your credit report for errors, and build credit gradually. Following these steps can lead to a stronger financial future.

    Worried about low credit scores? Here are seven tips to improve your CIBIL score
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 15, 2024, 4:53 PM IST

    Are you feeling the burden of a low credit score hindering your financial aspirations? Don't worry; There's a roadmap to brighter horizons and enhanced financial well-being. In this comprehensive guide, we list down seven tips to boost your credit score and pave the way for a more prosperous future.

    In the journey of scuffling with a less-than-optimal credit score, finding solace in the company of others facing similar challenges is paramount. Countless individuals encounter such obstacles, yet armed with the right strategies, there lies the potential to overcome and emerge even stronger.

    Can you get car loan with CIBIL score less than 700? Check

    1. Timely Payments: Ensure you pay your bills on time. Late payments not only incur penalties but also negatively impact your credit score. Consider setting up automatic bill payments to stay organized and avoid missing deadlines.

    2. Borrow Responsibly: Don't take on more debt than you can handle. Apply for loans judiciously and focus on repaying existing debts before taking on new ones. Responsible borrowing can help maintain a healthy credit score.

    3. Diversify Credit: Maintain a balanced mix of secured and unsecured loans. Having a variety of credit accounts, such as home loans, auto loans, and credit cards, can positively impact your credit score.

    4. Apply for Credit Wisely: Avoid applying for multiple loans or credit cards within a short period. Each application generates a hard inquiry, which can temporarily lower your credit score. Only apply for credit when necessary.

    5. Monitor Joint Accounts: If you're linked to joint accounts, stay vigilant about monitoring them. Any missed payments or defaults on joint accounts can affect your credit score, so it's crucial to stay informed.

    What does your CIBIL score mean? Will it get you a loan?

    6. Check Your Credit Report: Regularly review your credit report for inaccuracies or discrepancies. Report any errors to the credit bureau and have them corrected promptly to maintain an accurate credit profile.

    7. Build Credit Gradually: Establishing a positive credit history takes time. Focus on using credit responsibly, keeping your credit utilization low, and making timely payments. Over time, these habits will contribute to a stronger credit score.

