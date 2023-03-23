Who is Rahul Roy Chowdhary, the Grammarly's new Indian-origin CEO

Rahul Roy-Chowdhury has been appointed as the next CEO of Grammarly, the online text editing platform based on artificial intelligence. The Indian-origin executive will take the top job in May, the company said.

San Francisco-based Grammarly, which provides English writing assistance services, announced that Rahul Roy Chowdhary will be the new Chief Executive Officer of the company. Currently, serving as the Global Head of Product, the change will be effective from May 1. Rahul Roy-Chowdhury spent 14 years at Google working in a range of roles, including vice-president of product management, before joining Grammarly in May 2021.

Before joining Grammarly in March 2021, he was on the helm of leading roles at tech behemoths such as Google and Amazon. He holds a master's in computer science from Columbia University and an MBA from Stanford University. He also holds a bachelor's degree in mathematics from New York's Hamilton College. With his appointment, Rahul Roy-Chowdhury joins the growing number of Indian-origin top executives who are at the help of major corporations around the world. Sundar Pichai of Google and Satya Nadella of Microsoft are a couple of other well-known CEOs of Indian descent.

Rahul Roy-Chowdhury said the following on Linkedin: "I joined Grammarly two years ago because I deeply believe in our aim to improve lives via better communication. Starting on May 1, I will have the privilege of carrying out that purpose in a new role as Grammarly's CEO."

"As we continue to address their genuine communication difficulties, our millions of users remain our north star. We're just getting started! Grammarly has been ethically utilising AI breakthroughs for more than ten years," he added.

Noam Lovinsky and Joe Xavier will be Grammarly’s new Chief Product Officer and Chief Technology Officer respectively.

