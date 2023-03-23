Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Rahul Roy Chowdhary, the Grammarly's new Indian-origin CEO

    Rahul Roy-Chowdhury has been appointed as the next CEO of Grammarly, the online text editing platform based on artificial intelligence. The Indian-origin executive will take the top job in May, the company said.

    Who is Rahul Roy Chowdhary the Grammarly new Indian origin CEO gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 23, 2023, 4:22 PM IST

    San Francisco-based Grammarly, which provides English writing assistance services, announced that Rahul Roy Chowdhary will be the new Chief Executive Officer of the company. Currently, serving as the Global Head of Product, the change will be effective from May 1.  Rahul Roy-Chowdhury spent 14 years at Google working in a range of roles, including vice-president of product management, before joining Grammarly in May 2021.

    Before joining Grammarly in March 2021, he was on the helm of leading roles at tech behemoths such as Google and Amazon. He holds a master's in computer science from Columbia University and an MBA from Stanford University. He also holds a bachelor's degree in mathematics from New York's Hamilton College. With his appointment, Rahul Roy-Chowdhury joins the growing number of Indian-origin top executives who are at the help of major corporations around the world. Sundar Pichai of Google and Satya Nadella of Microsoft are a couple of other well-known CEOs of Indian descent.

    Also Read | 'Another big one...' Hindenburg Research's new report Tweet triggers frenzy

    Rahul Roy-Chowdhury said the following on Linkedin: "I joined Grammarly two years ago because I deeply believe in our aim to improve lives via better communication. Starting on May 1, I will have the privilege of carrying out that purpose in a new role as Grammarly's CEO."

    "As we continue to address their genuine communication difficulties, our millions of users remain our north star. We're just getting started! Grammarly has been ethically utilising AI breakthroughs for more than ten years," he added.

     Noam Lovinsky and Joe Xavier will be Grammarly’s new Chief Product Officer and Chief Technology Officer respectively. 

    Also Read | Bengaluru start-up looking for 'chief meme officer', offering Rs 1 lakh/month; post goes viral

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2023, 4:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Another big one Hindenburg Research's new report announcement triggers frenzy

    'Another big one...' Hindenburg Research's new report Tweet triggers frenzy

    Manufacturing licence of Noida-based pharma firm, linked to death of 18 kids in Uzbekistan, cancelled

    Manufacturing licence of Noida-based pharma firm, linked to death of 18 kids in Uzbekistan, cancelled

    Bengaluru start up looking for chief meme officer offering Rs 1 lakh month post goes viral gcw

    Bengaluru start-up looking for 'chief meme officer', offering Rs 1 lakh/month; post goes viral

    Govt extends deadline to link Aadhaar with voter ID till March 31 2024 gcw

    Govt extends deadline to link Aadhaar with voter ID till March 31, 2024

    Bank holidays in April 2023 Check out holiday list before you plan your visit gcw

    Bank holidays in April 2023: Check out holiday list before you plan your visit

    Recent Stories

    15 must-have dishes during iftar amid Ramadan

    15 must-have dishes during iftar amid Ramadan

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Shweta Sharma Khesari Lal Yadav HOT dance song Nagin is not to be missed RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Shweta Sharma, Khesari Lal Yadav's HOT dance song ‘Nagin’ is not to be missed-WATCH

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G A34 5G special commerce sale begin Know all about the smartphones gcw

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, A34 5G 'special commerce sale' begin; Know all about smartphones

    Maharashtra govt to form panel to resolve issues over non-payment of fees in private schools - adt

    Maharashtra govt to form panel to resolve issues over non-payment of fees in private schools

    Shah Rukh Khan response to Irfan Pathan son dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan leaves internet in splits-ayh

    Shah Rukh Khan's response to Irfan Pathan's son dancing to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' leaves internet in splits

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon