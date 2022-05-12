Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Campbell Wilson, the new CEO, Managing Director of Air India?

    Tata Sons stated in a statement that the Air India board of directors has accepted Campbell Wilson's nomination, subject to regulatory approvals.

    New Delhi, First Published May 12, 2022, 4:09 PM IST

    Tata Sons has named Campbell Wilson, the former CEO of Scoot, Singapore Airlines' wholly owned low-cost subsidiary, as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Air India.
    Tata Sons stated in a statement that the Air India board of directors had accepted Wilson's nomination, subject to regulatory approvals.

    According to the release, "Wilson, 50, has 26 years of aviation industry knowledge across both full service and low-cost Airlines."

    Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran said Wilson "is an industry veteran having worked in key global markets cutting across multiple functions. Further, Air India would benefit from his added experience of having built an airline brand in Asia."

    Also Read : Tata Sons names Turkish Ilker Ayci as CEO and MD of Air India

    All about Campbell Wilson

    Wilson, 50, has 26 years of experience in the aviation sector, working for both full-service and low-cost carriers. He has spent almost 15 years working with the Singapore Airlines group in nations such as Japan, Canada, and Hong Kong. In 1996, he began his career with SIA as a Management Trainee in New Zealand. Notably, SIA is a partner in Vistara, a Tata-owned airline.

    He subsequently worked for SIA in Canada, Hong Kong, and Japan before returning to Singapore in 2011 as the founding CEO of Scoot, Singapore Airlines' fully-owned subsidiary, which he headed until 2016. He subsequently worked as SIA's Senior Vice President (Sales and Marketing), where he was in charge of pricing, distribution, e-commerce, merchandising, brand and marketing, worldwide sales, and the airline's international operations, until returning to Scoot in April 2020 for a second spell as CEO.

    Also Read | Ilker Ayci rejects Tata Sons offer to be CEO of Air India

    Wilson has a Master of Commerce (1st Class Honours) in Business Administration from New Zealand's University of Canterbury. Earlier, the Tatas first nominated Turkish Airlines CEO Ilker Ayci as CEO of Air India, but he refused the offer on March 1.

