Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    This Post Office scheme aids to double your money; here's what we know

    Post office schemes can be a great way to save money for people who don't like taking risks and are sceptical of putting their money in the stock market.
     

    This Post Office scheme aids to double your money; here's what we know - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 26, 2022, 12:53 PM IST

    Individuals looking to save or park their money in a safe scheme can take advantage of India Post, which is part of the Department of Posts. Post office schemes can be a great way to save money for people who don't like taking risks and are sceptical of putting their money in the stock market.

    The fact that the government backs the schemes offered by India Post makes them a lucrative option. Another advantage is the tax exemption under Section 80C that investors can obtain for several post office saving schemes.

    Here's a detailed look at one such scheme, Kisan Vikas Patra, which was launched in 1988 and offered a 6.9 per cent interest rate:

    1) About the rate of interest
    The interest rate in this savings plan is 6.9 per cent, compounded annually. In 10 years and four months, the invested amount doubles. The minimum amount required to open an account is Rs 1,000, with no upper limit.

    2) About the eligibility
    Following the India Post website, eligible investors include 
    (i) a single adult
    (ii) a joint account (up to 3 adults)
    (iii) a guardian acting on behalf of a minor or a person of unsound mind (iv) a minor above ten years in their own name

    It should be noted that the scheme allows for the creation of an unlimited number of accounts.

    3. About the maturity
    The deposit will mature on the maturity date specified by the Ministry of Finance from time to time, as of the date of deposit. While the scheme matures in 124 months, there is a 30-month lock-in period.

    A KVP account can be closed prematurely at any time before maturity, subject to the following conditions:

    (i) On the death of a single account holder or any or all of the account holders in a joint account
    (ii) On forfeiture by a pledgee who is a Gazette officer
    (iii) When ordered by a court
    (iv) After two years and six months from the date of deposit

    4. Account transfer from one person to another
    KVP can only be transferred from one person to another under the following conditions:

    (i) When the account holder dies, the account is transferred to the nominee/legal heirs.
    (ii) When the account holder dies, the joint holder inherits the account (s)
    (iii) The court's order
    (iv) When an account is pledged to the specified authority

    In this scheme, investors can use their KVP certificate as collateral or security to obtain secured loans. The interest rate on such loans is relatively low.

    Also Read: India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Apply for 38,926 vacancies in govt department, Know details

    Also Read: Houston post office named after slain Sikh cop Sandeep Dhaliwal

    Also Read: As Ram Rahim turns 54, followers flood post office with over 25,000 cards, rakhis

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2022, 12:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Life insurance: Know most common errors people make - adt

    Life insurance: Know most common errors people make

    India s e passport rollout to start by end of year will ensure safe easy international travel All you need to know gcw

    India's e-passport rollout to start by end of year, will ensure safe, easy int'l travel; All about it

    Netflix confirms launching ad-supported subscription plans in talks with Google and more brands gcw

    Netflix confirms launching ad-supported subscription plans, in talks with Google and more brands

    Zomato to acquire Blinkit for Rs 4447 crore in all stock deal Details here gcw

    Zomato to acquire Blinkit for Rs 4,447 crore in all-stock deal; Details here

    Three Cryptocurrencies to Put on Your Watchlist: Parody Coin (PARO), Klaytn (KLAY) and KuCoin Token (KCS)

    Three Cryptocurrencies to Put on Your Watchlist: Parody Coin (PARO), Klaytn (KLAY) and KuCoin Token (KCS)

    Recent Stories

    JugJugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Prajakta Koli and other cast's salaries for the film RBA

    JugJugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Prajakta Koli and other cast's salaries for the film

    Pataudi Trophy, India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022: Edgbaston Test timing brought ahead by 30 minutes to suit sub-continent viewers-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022: Edgbaston Test timing brought ahead by 30 minutes to suit sub-continent viewers

    The worrying story of homebuyers in Noida-Greater Noida

    The worrying story of homebuyers in Noida-Greater Noida

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath's helicopter suffers bird-hit; makes emergency landing in Varanasi - adt

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath's helicopter suffers bird-hit; makes emergency landing in Varanasi

    NBA national basketball association: Kendrick Perkins makes shocking revelation regarding LeBron James-krn

    NBA: Kendrick Perkins makes shocking revelation regarding LeBron James

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Abani Thakur, the father of Indian modern art snt

    India@75: Abani Thakur, the Father of Indian Modern Art

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya snt

    India@75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM Modi's talks in UEA: MEA

    Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM's talks in UAE: MEA

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle snt

    India@75: Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle

    Video Icon
    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    Video Icon