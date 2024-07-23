Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Stock markets open higher on Budget day 2024, investors await policy announcements

    This uplift follows a dip in the markets on Monday, when equity benchmarks closed lower after reaching record highs the previous Friday. The Sensex fell by 102.57 points to 80,502.08, and the Nifty dropped 21.65 points to 24,509.25, with heavy selling pressure on Reliance Industries and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

    Stock markets open higher on Budget day 2024, expecting major policy changes AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 23, 2024, 9:46 AM IST

    The Indian stock markets on Tuesday (July 23) started on a positive note, buoyed by gains in financial and public sector stocks as investors await key policy announcements in the Union Budget. The NSE Nifty 50 climbed by 0.24% to reach 24,568.9, while the S&P BSE Sensex saw an increase of 0.28%, settling at 80,724.3.

    This uplift follows a dip in the markets on Monday, when equity benchmarks closed lower after reaching record highs the previous Friday. The Sensex fell by 102.57 points to 80,502.08, and the Nifty dropped 21.65 points to 24,509.25, with heavy selling pressure on Reliance Industries and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

    Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman poses with red-sleeve tablet ahead of budget presentation

    The Economic Survey highlighted concerns about potential overconfidence and speculation in the stock market, noting that while India's markets performed exceptionally well—Nifty 50 surged by 26.8% during FY24 and the Sensex surpassed 80,000—there is caution against unrealistic expectations.

    Today's Budget presentation marks a significant milestone for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as it will be her seventh consecutive Union Budget. This achievement surpasses the record set by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, who presented five annual budgets and one interim budget.

    Sitharaman's tenure also surpasses that of former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and Pranab Mukherjee, both of whom delivered five consecutive budgets.

    Karnataka: Riverside villages near Kollegala face flood threat as water released from KRS, Kabini reservoirs

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2024, 10:14 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Economic Survey forecasts 6.5% to 7% growth for India's real GDP in 2024-25 AJR

    India's real GDP projected to grow 6.5% to 7% in 2024-25, Economic Survey reveals | Key highlights

    Economic Survey 2023-24: What is it? When will it be presented? What can you expect from it? gcw

    Economic Survey 2023-24: What is it? When will it be presented? What can you expect from it?

    Indian stock markets BSE, NSE remain unscathed amid Microsoft global outage vkp

    Microsoft global outage: 'Out of 1400+ trading members ecosystem...' NSE, BSE share good news for investors

    Union Budget 2024 Did you know it was not always presented at 11 am? here is why the time was changed gcw

    Budget 2024: Did you know it was not always presented at 11 am? Here’s why the time was changed

    Budget 2024 Forecast: Boosting India's Space Sector with Innovation and Growth AJR

    Budget 2024 Forecast: Boosting India's Space Sector with Innovation and Growth

    Recent Stories

    Indian Army extends aid to civil authorities in Karnataka amidst heavy rains and landslides vkp

    Indian Army extends aid to civil authorities in Karnataka amidst heavy rains and landslides

    Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman poses with red-sleeve tablet ahead of budget presentation anr

    Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman poses with red-sleeve tablet ahead of budget presentation

    Chennai Gold Rate July 23, 2024: Know 18K, 22K, 24K prices RKK

    Chennai Gold Rate July 23, 2024: Know 18K, 22K, 24K prices

    BAPS Swaminarayan Temple defaced in Canada with anti-India graffiti anr

    BAPS Swaminarayan Temple defaced in Canada with anti-India graffiti

    Karnataka Riverside villages near Kollegala face flood threat as water released from KRS and Kabini reservoirs vkp

    Karnataka: Riverside villages near Kollegala face flood threat as water released from KRS, Kabini reservoirs

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon