Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sovereign Gold Bond scheme opens today: 7 things you need know before investing

    The issue price is decided based on the average closing price for the last three working days of the week preceding the subscription period. These rates are published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Limited.

    Sovereign Gold Bond scheme opens today: 7 things you need know before investing AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 6, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

    If you are planning to diversify your portfolio, the last tranche of the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme 2022-23 of this financial year can be a good option, which is available for subscription from today (March 6).

    The issue price of SGB Series IV 2022-23 is fixed at Rs 5,611 per gram of gold, which is Rs 202 higher compared with the issue price of Rs 5,409 per gram in December 2022. It is reportedly said that the subscription will be open till March 10. 

    Also read: Which 2 qualities should new recruits have? Infosys founder Narayana Murthy reveals

    According to experts, considering inflation, impending global volatility and underperforming equity markets it is a good time to diversify one's portfolio by investing 10-15 percent of investments in the yellow metal.

    Here are 7 facts you should know about Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme:

    1. The SGBs are securities denominated in grams of gold issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on behalf of the Centre. 

    2. Though there is a sovereign guarantee, there is no physical backing of gold in SGBs.

    3. This is one of the cheapest ways of buying gold as there is no GST and other charges added to the issue price.

    Also Read | Why is the new Amazon Echo Dot (5th-Gen) a must buy for your home

    4. The issue price is decided based on the average closing price for the last three working days of the week preceding the subscription period. These rates are published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Limited.

    5. If you buy online then prices get reduced by Rs 50 per gram for those who make the payment through digital mode. 

    6. One can invest a maximum of 4 kgs annually in these bonds. The minimum limit is 1 gram of gold

    7. Most importantly, no tax is levied on the redemption of SGB after the completion of the maturity period. If you, however, sell it before 36 months, then it will be taxable as Short-Term Capital Gains and taxed as per your income tax slab.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2023, 3:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Which 2 qualities new recruits should have Infosys founder Narayana Murthy reveals gcw

    Which 2 qualities should new recruits have? Infosys founder Narayana Murthy reveals

    DAO Is The Future: Dogetti's Booming Presale Might Give 900% Returns As Maker And Aave Flourish

    DAO Is The Future: Dogetti’s Booming Presale Might Give 900% Returns As Maker And Aave Flourish

    Big Eyes Coin, MultiversX and Axie Infinity Offer Innovation and BIG Returns in the Crypto Market

    Big Eyes Coin, MultiversX and Axie Infinity Offer Innovation and BIG Returns in the Crypto Market

    Foxconn may invest USD 700 million in India likely to create 1 lakh jobs Report gcw

    Foxconn may invest $700 million in India, likely to create 1 lakh jobs: Report

    DAO Is The Future Dogetti's Booming Presale Might Give 900% Returns As Maker And Aave Flourish-snt

    DAO Is The Future: Dogetti’s Booming Presale Might Give 900% Returns As Maker And Aave Flourish

    Recent Stories

    Holi 2023 5 tips to fix your water damaged smartphone gcw

    Holi 2023: 5 tips to fix your water-damaged smartphone

    TS ICET 2023: Registration process commences on icet.tsche.ac.in; know fees, eligibility criteria - adt

    TS ICET 2023: Registration process commences on icet.tsche.ac.in; know fees, eligibility criteria

    Tata Nexon may come with ADAS tech new turbo petrol engine in 2023 Report gcw

    Tata Nexon may come with ADAS tech, new turbo petrol engine in 2023: Report

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Ahmedabad/4th Test: Pat Cummins opts to stay home for ailing mother; Steven Smith to lead Australia again versus India-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: Cummins opts to stay home for ailing mother; Smith to lead Australia again

    Explained: What is influenza A H3N2, how serious is it? AJR

    Explained: What is influenza A H3N2, how serious is it?

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon