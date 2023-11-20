Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ousted Sam Altman and Greg Brockman to join Microsoft, announces Satya Nadella

    Sam Altman, who was fired as the CEO of ChatGPT creator OpenAI, will join Microsoft to lead a new team focused on artificial intelligence. Nadella said on Monday that Altman, fellow OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman and other former OpenAI employees will oversee a “new advanced AI research team” at the company.

    First Published Nov 20, 2023, 2:24 PM IST

    Open AI's former CEO Sam Altman and former president Greg Brockman will be joining Microsoft to lead a new team for advanced research in Artificial Intelligence, Satya Nadella announced on Monday. This comes days after Altman was fired from OpenAI, a company he co-founded.

    Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter, Nadella wrote: "We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners. We look forward to getting to know Emmett Shear and OAI's new leadership team and working with them."

    "And we’re extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team. We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success," he added.

    The announcement comes after tech news site The Information reported on Sunday that Altman would not return to OpenAI despite executives’ efforts to bring him back. Ilya Sutskever, OpenAI co-founder and board director, told staff on Sunday night that Altman would not be coming back after a weekend of negotiations with the board of directors, company leaders and investors, The Information said.

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2023, 2:30 PM IST
