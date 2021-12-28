Meet PM Modi's Rs 12 crore Mercedes Maybach S650 armoured car

According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Maybach S650 Guard was first spotted at the Hyderabad House when he visited Russian President Vladimir Putin during the latter's recent visit to India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade now includes a snazzy new Mercedes Maybach S650 Guard armoured car. PM Modi's new automobile is a step up from the PM's previous cars, which included a Range Rover Vogue and a Toyota Land Cruiser. According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Maybach S650 Guard was first spotted at the Hyderabad House when he visited Russian President Vladimir Putin during the latter's recent visit to India.

According to several sources, PM Narendra Modi's Maybach costs Rs 12 crore due to the specialised features installed as security measures to safeguard one of the world's most extensively guarded leaders. According to rumours, PM Narendra Modi's automobile is designed to defend him from hardened steel bullets as well as a two-metre explosion of 15 kg TNT. One of the unique characteristics of PM Modi's Maybach is a specific air supply in the event of a gas leak.

The gasoline tank of PM Modi's Mercedes Maybach has been covered with a unique substance that makes it leak-proof and seals itself in the event of damage, among other things. Among other things, the tyres on PM Modi's new automobile can continue to operate in harsh circumstances, giving the leader much-needed manoeuvrability in such situations. According to rumours, the inside of PM's new automobile includes a seat massager and more legroom for passengers.

It should be mentioned that the cars for the VVIPs are procured by the Special Protection Group (SPG), which is entrusted with protecting the country's VVIPs, including the Prime Minister, President of India, and others. PM Narendra Modi formerly drove a Mahindra Scorpio and a BMW 7-series. PM Narendra Modi is one of the most closely guarded political figures in the country, if not the world. The US President's car, Beast, is extensively guarded and comes with weapon assault protection, just like the Indian Prime Minister's.