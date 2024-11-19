Petrol, diesel price on November 19: Check FRESH prices in your city

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) publish daily petrol and diesel prices at 6 am, reflecting changes in global crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates. Check the latest fuel prices for major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Noida, Lucknow, and Bengaluru.

Petrol diesel price on November 19: Check FRESH prices in your city AJR
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 8:25 AM IST

Despite the inherent volatility of these commodities, oil marketing organizations (OMCs) consistently publish the price of gasoline and diesel at 6 a.m. every day. To keep customers up to date on the most recent gasoline pricing, the OMCs modify prices in reaction to changes in foreign currency rates and the price of crude oil globally.

Check rates in your city:

Delhi: 
Petrol: 94.72    
Diesel: 87.62

Mumbai    
Petrol: 103.44    
Diesel: 89.97

Chennai    
Petrol: 100.85
Diesel: 92.44

Kolkata    
Petrol: 103.95
Diesel: 90.76

Noida    
Petrol: 94.66
Diesel: 87.76

Lucknow    
Petrol: 94.65    
Diesel: 87.76

Bengaluru
Petrol: 102.86    
Diesel: 88.94.

How to check fuel prices through SMS?

Additionally, you may use SMS to find out the most recent pricing for gasoline and diesel in your location. You must write your RSP and city code and submit it to 922499229 if you are an Indian Oil customer. If you are a BPCL customer, you may write down your RSP and submit it to 9223112222 to find out the new price of gasoline and diesel. On the other hand, if you are an HPCL client, you may enter HP Price and email it to 9222201122 to find out the price of gasoline and diesel.

