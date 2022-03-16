Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Not only Paytm, 18 D-St stocks that have tumbled 40-65%

    Paytm stock is not an exception as 17 others have been wiping off investor money in the latest phase of correction on D-Street.
     

    Not only Paytm, 18 D-St stocks that have tumbled 40-65%-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 16, 2022, 6:49 PM IST

    Recently listed One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm has been in the public eye for eroding investor wealth. When practically everything is being sold off there’s almost nowhere to hide for investors, even those following one of the most conservative approaches out there.

    However, Paytm stock is not an exception as 17 others have been wiping off investor money in the latest phase of correction on D-Street.

    Out of 60 stocks on the BSE IPO Index, 18 stocks have dropped between 40 per cent and 65 per cent from their highs since listing. About half of the stocks in the index have wiped out one third of the investors’ wealth, the data from Ace Equity shows in ET report.

    Market experts said that the rout in global tech stocks, aggressive pricing, pure offer for sale issues, rich valuations, FII outflows, inflationary concerns and uncertainty due to the Russia-Ukraine war are adding pressure on the latest debutants.

    Also read: After Paytm fiasco, SEBI tightens IPO valuation scrutiny for startups eyeing listings

    The report also stated that market experts have said the rout in global tech stocks, aggressive pricing, pure offer for sale issues, rich valuations, FII outflows, inflationary concerns and uncertainty due to the Russia-Ukraine war are adding pressure on the latest debutantes who have rolled out IPO and got listed.

    CarTrade Tech tops the losers’ list with a 66 per cent fall. The scrip, listed in August 2021, has dropped to Rs 547.6 on March 14, 2022 compared to its highest price of Rs 1,610.

    It is accompanied by One97 Communications, which also has tanked 66 per cent to Rs 675.35 from Rs 1961.05. The company was listed in November 2021.

    As per ET, startups including Zomato and PB Fintech have eroded more than half of investors' wealth from their recent peak. Fino Payments Bank and Krsnaa Diagnostics have also plunged more than 50%.

    Also read: RBI stops Paytm Payments Bank from onboarding new customers

    Also, Suryoday Small Finance Bank has eroded 62% of the investors wealth in the last 1 year since listing, as per ET. The stock has fallen to Rs 112.55 yesterday (15th March 2022), from Rs 277.8.on March 26th 2021, signaling a nearly 60% fall.

    Paras Defence And Space Technologies, Nazara Technologies, Windlas Biotech, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) and Railtel Corporation of India have slipped between 45-50 per cent from their post listing peaks.

    RateGain Travel Technologies, Latent View Analytics, AGS Transact Technologies, Glenmark Life Sciences, Hindustan Media Ventures and Tega Industries are other players to fall more than 40 per cent.

    Other companies including Vijaya Diagnostics, AMI Organics, GR Infraprojects, Barbeque-Nation, Go Fashion, SJS Enterprises, Exxaro Tiles, Dodla Dairy and Laxmi Organics have wiped out one third of investors wealth from their peaks.

    Also read: Investors’ wealth jumps by over Rs 5.4 lakh crore; Sensex stock trades higher

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2022, 6:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maggi to cost more as Nestle, HUL announce price rise for major products including coffee and tea - ADT

    Maggi to cost more as Nestle, HUL announce price rise for major products including coffee and tea

    Co-location case: Delhi court sends Chitra Ramkrishna to 14-day judicial custody-adt

    Co-location case: Delhi court sends Chitra Ramkrishna to 14-day judicial custody

    Russia-Ukraine war impact: Rupee slips a touch to 76.62 against US dollar - ADT

    Russia-Ukraine war impact: Rupee slips a touch to 76.62 against US dollar

    Russians flood UAE crypto firms to liquidate virtual currency as they seek safe havens-dnm

    Russians flood UAE crypto firms to liquidate virtual currency as they seek safe havens

    EPF interest rate 2021 2022 finalised at 8 dot1 per cent lowest in decades gcw

    EPF interest rate 2021-22 finalised at 8.1%, lowest in decades

    Recent Stories

    Holi 2022 Akshay Kumar fan comes up with special Bachchhan Paandey organic herbal gulaal RCB

    Holi 2022: Akshay Kumar’s fan comes up with special ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ organic, herbal gulaal!

    Corbevax vaccine for kids aged 12-14 years priced at Rs 990 in private hospitals, Rs 145 in govt facilities-dnm

    Corbevax vaccine for kids aged 12-14 years priced at Rs 990 in private hospitals, Rs 145 in govt facilities

    Ukraine war Now Russia and Belarus suspended from official chess events snt

    Ukraine war: Now, Russia and Belarus suspended from official chess events

    AgustaWestland scam: CBI files chargesheet against former Defence Secretary SK Sharma - ADT

    AgustaWestland scam: CBI files chargesheet against former Defence Secretary SK Sharma

    The Kashmir Files Anupam Kher Vivek Agnihotri arent bothered with Bollywoods silence here is why drb

    The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri aren’t bothered about Bollywood’s silence; here is why

    Recent Videos

    football ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle snt

    ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22: Great achievement for Kerala Blasters says coach Vukomanovic after sealing final berth snt

    ISL 2021-22: Great achievement for Kerala Blasters, says coach Vukomanovic after sealing final berth

    Video Icon
    Ukraine Russia crisis Canadian activist speaks to Asianet News in Poland

    Exclusive: 'World should unite and put some common-sense into Russians'

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22, SF2 2nd leg: Rock-solid Kerala Blasters pip Jamshedpur 2-1 over two legs to book final date snt

    ISL 2021-22, SF2 2nd leg: Rock-solid Kerala pip Jamshedpur 2-1 over two legs to book final date

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with embassy officials, community organisations involved in Ukraine evacuation-dnm

    PM Modi interacts with embassy officials, community organisations involved in Ukraine evacuation

    Video Icon