Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Investors’ wealth jumps by over Rs 5.4 lakh crore; Sensex stock trades higher

    The benchmark equity indices were trading over 2.2 per cent higher in the late morning deals on Thursday tracking gains in broader Asian markets that rose as oil prices fell, while investors turned their focus on assembly election results in five key states in the country including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.
     

    Investors wealth jumps by over Rs 5.4 lakh crore; Sensex stock trades higher-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 10, 2022, 12:13 PM IST

    In line with a surge in equity benchmarks for the third straight session, investors’ wealth jumped by over Rs 5.4 lakh crore early on Thursday, even as the focus squarely remains on the state assembly elections' results in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

     That comes after Wednesday’s rally in domestic bourses pushed the market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies to jump by Rs 7,21,949.74 crore to Rs 2,48,32,780.78 crore in just two days, including a rise in investors’ wealth by over Rs 2.51 lakh crores on Tuesday, reported NDTV.

    The Sensex index benchmark surged over 1,300 points early on Thursday, while the Nifty rose to above 16,700 points. Markets had faced four sessions of sharp declines from February 28 to March 7.

    Also read: Gold price slips 0.3%, silver falls 0.8% on Thursday

    The benchmark equity indices were trading over 2.2 per cent higher in the late morning deals on Thursday tracking gains in broader Asian markets that rose as oil prices fell, while investors turned their focus on assembly election results in five key states in the country including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

    At 11:38 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 55,892.08, up 1,244.75 points (2.28 per cent) while the Nifty 50 was up 361.45 points (2.21 per cent) at 16,706.80. Both the indices opened around 2 per cent higher earlier in the day and inched up as the trade progressed.

    Meanwhile, the government has appointed State Bank of India (SBI) managing director Ashwani Bhatia as a whole-time member (WTM) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

    The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Bhatia as a member initially for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge, sources said.

    Also read: US ban on Russian oil, gas import: Time for India to build its own reserves, say experts

    Also read: Rupee could fall to all-time low of Rs 80 per dollar: Report

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2022, 12:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gold price slips 0.3%, silver falls 0.8% on Thursday ADT

    Gold price slips 0.3%, silver falls 0.8% on Thursday

    Sensex gains 1000 points Nifty nears 16650 as five state election result rolls out gcw

    Sensex gains 1,000 points, Nifty nears 16,650 as five state election result rolls out

    Russia Ukraine war US oil, gas import ban experts impact on India world economy

    US ban on Russian oil, gas import: Time for India to build its own reserves, say experts

    CNG price hike in Delhi-NCR and other cities, check rates here - ADT

    CNG price hike in Delhi-NCR and other cities, check rates here

    KFC Pepsi Coke McDonalds US corporates suspend business in Russia

    KFC, Pepsi, Coke, McDonald's: Mega US corporates take a break in Russia

    Recent Stories

    Is Kartik Aaryan getting married? Fan offers actor Rs 20 Crore to marry her RCB

    Is Kartik Aaryan getting married? Fan offers actor Rs 20 Crore to marry her

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: Jhulan Goswami attains historic feat-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Jhulan Goswami equals historic feat, Twitter applauds

    Gold price slips 0.3%, silver falls 0.8% on Thursday ADT

    Gold price slips 0.3%, silver falls 0.8% on Thursday

    Goa Election 2022 Result: People have rejected scamsters, outsiders - BJP's Vishwajit Rane

    Goa Election 2022 Result: People have rejected scamsters, outsiders - BJP's Vishwajit Rane

    Manipur Election 2022: Will surely win if BJP didn't manipulate EVMs, says JD(U) leader Brinda-dnm

    Manipur Election 2022: Will surely win if BJP didn't manipulate EVMs, says JD(U) leader Brinda

    Recent Videos

    Punjab Election 2022 CM Charanjit Channi offers prayers at Chamkaur Sahib gurudwara ahead of results gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: CM Channi offers prayers at Chamkaur Sahib gurudwara ahead of results

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukrain crisis Prasanth Reghuvamsom report at Ukraine Poland border

    Exclusive: 'Every 20 minutes, buses have been taking refugees out'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC Jamshedpur FC Daniel Chima Chukwu-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC's Chukwu

    Video Icon
    Chelsea for sale: 7 potential buyers for The Blues from Roman Abramovich-ayh

    Chelsea for sale: 7 potential buyers for The Blues from Roman Abramovich

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Really touching to see people suffering: European union parliament member Maltigali-dnm

    Really touching to see people suffering: European union parliament member Maltigali

    Video Icon