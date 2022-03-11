Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After Paytm fiasco, SEBI tightens IPO valuation scrutiny for startups eyeing listings

    Last month, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) flagging concerns in proposing stricter disclosures, said more and more new-age tech firms which “generally remain loss making for a longer period” were filing for IPOs, and traditional financial disclosures “may not aid investors.”

    After Paytm fiasco, SEBI tightens IPO valuation scrutiny for startups eyeing listings-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 11, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

    The IPO-bound firms are likely to face more scrutiny over business metrics used for valuations, Reuters has reported. The move has unsettled bankers and companies which fear delays in listing plans, the report said.

    India’s push comes after the flop listing of SoftBank-backed payments firm Paytm’s $2.5 billion IPO in November which sparked criticism of lax oversight of how loss-making companies price issues at what some say are lofty valuations, sources with direct knowledge told Reuters.

    Last month, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) flagging concerns in proposing stricter disclosures, said more and more new-age tech firms which “generally remain loss making for a longer period” were filing for IPOs, and traditional financial disclosures “may not aid investors.”

    But even before the proposal is finalised, SEBI has in recent weeks asked many companies to get their non-financial metrics -- KPIs, or key performance indicators -- audited, and then explain how they were used to arrive at an IPO's valuation, five banking and legal sources were quoted by Reuters.

    Typically for a tech or app-based startup, KPIs could be figures like the number of downloads or average time spent on a platform -- metrics sources said are disclosed but difficult to audit or link to a company’s valuation.

    SEBI is asking us to “justify the valuation,” one Indian lawyer was quoted by Reuters advising several companies eyeing IPOs, adding it was “creating uncertainty and increasing cost of compliance.”

    Meanwhile, SEBI did not respond to a request for comment, said Reuters report.

    Regulators in major markets including Hong Kong do follow practices that subject companies to tighter scrutiny about their business practices and financials, but they don't usually make granular checks on valuation metrics, the report added.

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2022, 7:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RBI stops Paytm Payments Bank from onboarding new customers

    RBI stops Paytm Payments Bank from onboarding new customers

    Cryptocurrency market plummets after Joe Biden s big move gcw

    Cryptocurrency market plummets after Joe Biden's big move

    Investors wealth jumps by over Rs 5.4 lakh crore; Sensex stock trades higher-dnm

    Investors’ wealth jumps by over Rs 5.4 lakh crore; Sensex stock trades higher

    Gold price slips 0.3%, silver falls 0.8% on Thursday ADT

    Gold price slips 0.3%, silver falls 0.8% on Thursday

    Sensex gains 1000 points Nifty nears 16650 as five state election result rolls out gcw

    Sensex gains 1,000 points, Nifty nears 16,650 as five state election result rolls out

    Recent Stories

    Its a loot, Akhilesh should not be depressed: Mamata on BJP's massive win in UP - ADT

    'It's a loot, Akhilesh should not be depressed': Mamata on BJP's massive win in UP

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Bengaluru Test (D/N) preview: Team analysis, players to watch, head to head, probable, fanstasy, live streaming-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, Bengaluru Test (D/N): India eyes clean sweep against depleted Lanka

    Russian man crams entire fridge with McDonald's burgers after restaurant suspends business over Ukraine war-dnm

    Russian man crams entire fridge with McDonald’s burgers after restaurant suspends business over Ukraine war

    It is enough Mamata Banerjee s vote share counter on Goa defeat gcw

    It's enough: Mamata Banerjee's vote share counter on Goa defeat

    RBI stops Paytm Payments Bank from onboarding new customers

    RBI stops Paytm Payments Bank from onboarding new customers

    Recent Videos

    Viv Richards, Ian Botham back Sadhguru-led Save Soil Movement-ayh

    Viv Richards, Ian Botham back Sadhguru-led Save Soil Movement

    Video Icon
    After mega win in 4 states PM Modi holds grand roadshow in Gujarat s Ahmedabad gcw

    After mega win in 4 states, PM Modi holds grand roadshow in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

    Video Icon
    Goa Election 2022 Independents will help us form government says BJP gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Independents will help us form government, says BJP

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 People voted for AAP approved Kejriwal s Delhi model says Harjot Singh Bains gcw

    Punjab voted for AAP, approved Kejriwal's Delhi model, says Harjot Singh Bains

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Celebrations across state begins as AAP crosses half way mark gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Celebrations across state begins as AAP crosses half-way mark

    Video Icon