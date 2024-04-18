Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Google initiates layoffs, plans to relocate roles to key global hubs like India

    Google, owned by Alphabet, is implementing layoffs as part of its cost-saving measures, with affected employees given the opportunity to apply for internal roles. The layoffs, not company-wide, involve relocating some roles to key hubs like India and Dublin. The move follows previous job cuts across various Google teams earlier in the year

    Google initiates layoffs, plans to relocate roles to key global hubs like India
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 10:28 AM IST

    Google, owned by Alphabet, is implementing layoffs as part of its cost-saving measures, a company spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday. Google's spokesperson clarified that the layoffs are not widespread and that the affected employees will have the opportunity to apply for internal positions. However, specific details regarding the number of employees impacted and the affected teams were not disclosed.

    Also Read: Nestle faces backlash over sugar addition to infant milk in developing nations

    A portion of the roles affected by the layoffs will be relocated to key hubs where Google is increasing its investments, including locations such as India, Chicago, Atlanta, and Dublin. 

    These layoffs come amid ongoing restructuring efforts within Google aimed at streamlining operations and focusing resources on priority product initiatives.

    According to a report by news agency Reuters, several teams within Google's real estate and finance departments have been affected by the layoffs. This includes finance functions like treasury, business services, and revenue cash operations. 

    Google's finance chief, Ruth Porat, reportedly communicated the restructuring plans to employees, highlighting expansions in Bangalore, Mexico City, and Dublin.

    This round of layoffs follows previous job cuts across various Google teams earlier in the year, including engineering, hardware, and assistant divisions. Company CEO Sundar Pichai had previously hinted at more restructuring efforts, signalling ongoing adjustments to align resources with strategic priorities.

    Also Read: Pakistan govt blocks X over 'misuse' concerns; HC orders to restore social media platform within one week

    Also Read: Islamic extremists hold 1600 Hindus, over 100 Buddhists captive in Myanmar: Report

    Also Read: Dubai floods: Flight disruptions continue, school closures extended till April 19

    Also Read: Dubai Floods: Ex-CEO of Jet Airways slams Anand Mahindra for his 'Not Mumbai, Dubai' remark

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2024, 10:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nestle faces backlash over sugar addition to infant milk in developing nations

    Nestle faces backlash over sugar addition to infant milk in developing nations

    Elon Musk likely to unveil $3 billion India investment plans during his upcoming visit: Report gcw

    Elon Musk likely to unveil $3 billion India investment plans during his upcoming visit: Report

    Microsoft employee fired after 33 years at company, worked on Windows 95; Here's what he said gcw

    Microsoft employee fired after 33 years at company, worked on Windows 95; Here's what he said

    7th Pay Commission Update: Know your DA hike, revised pay, arrears in April salary and more RBA

    7th Pay Commission Update: Know your DA hike, revised pay, arrears in April salary and more

    Stock markets closed for Ram Navami amid volatile week in equity markets AJR

    Stock markets closed for Ram Navami amid volatile week in equity markets

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Govt ends contract with Kerala Vision for failing to give half of 14000 K-FON connections in 10 months anr

    Kerala Govt ends contract with Kerala Vision for failing to give half of 14000 K-FON connections in 10 months

    Did you know Dharmendra's cousin Veerendra was shot dead just like Amar Singh Chamkila? RKK

    Did you know Dharmendra's cousin Veerendra was shot dead just like Amar Singh Chamkila?

    Karnataka: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE districts for next three days vkp

    Karnataka: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE districts for next three days

    Nestle faces backlash over sugar addition to infant milk in developing nations

    Nestle faces backlash over sugar addition to infant milk in developing nations

    Dubai floods: Flight disruptions continue, school closures extended till April 19 AJR

    Dubai floods: Flight disruptions continue, school closures extended till April 19

    Recent Videos

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon