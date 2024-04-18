Google initiates layoffs, plans to relocate roles to key global hubs like India

Google, owned by Alphabet, is implementing layoffs as part of its cost-saving measures, with affected employees given the opportunity to apply for internal roles. The layoffs, not company-wide, involve relocating some roles to key hubs like India and Dublin. The move follows previous job cuts across various Google teams earlier in the year

Google, owned by Alphabet, is implementing layoffs as part of its cost-saving measures, a company spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday. Google's spokesperson clarified that the layoffs are not widespread and that the affected employees will have the opportunity to apply for internal positions. However, specific details regarding the number of employees impacted and the affected teams were not disclosed.

Also Read: Nestle faces backlash over sugar addition to infant milk in developing nations

A portion of the roles affected by the layoffs will be relocated to key hubs where Google is increasing its investments, including locations such as India, Chicago, Atlanta, and Dublin.

These layoffs come amid ongoing restructuring efforts within Google aimed at streamlining operations and focusing resources on priority product initiatives.

According to a report by news agency Reuters, several teams within Google's real estate and finance departments have been affected by the layoffs. This includes finance functions like treasury, business services, and revenue cash operations.

Google's finance chief, Ruth Porat, reportedly communicated the restructuring plans to employees, highlighting expansions in Bangalore, Mexico City, and Dublin.

This round of layoffs follows previous job cuts across various Google teams earlier in the year, including engineering, hardware, and assistant divisions. Company CEO Sundar Pichai had previously hinted at more restructuring efforts, signalling ongoing adjustments to align resources with strategic priorities.

Also Read: Pakistan govt blocks X over 'misuse' concerns; HC orders to restore social media platform within one week

Also Read: Islamic extremists hold 1600 Hindus, over 100 Buddhists captive in Myanmar: Report

Also Read: Dubai floods: Flight disruptions continue, school closures extended till April 19

Also Read: Dubai Floods: Ex-CEO of Jet Airways slams Anand Mahindra for his 'Not Mumbai, Dubai' remark