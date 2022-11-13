Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dream11 CEO offers jobs opportunities to employees fired by Twitter, Meta & more

    Harsh Jain, has given a public call to Indians who were dismissed – primarily those who are struggling with H1B visa issues – to return to the country. He said these employees could help bring the growth potential of Indian tech companies to fruition.

    First Published Nov 13, 2022, 9:58 AM IST

    Major changes are being made in Silicon Valley, as major tech businesses are laying off workers. A sizeable portion of the workforces of companies like Twitter, Meta, Netflix, Coinbase, Robinhood, and others have already been let go. Amazon may soon join the list of firms cutting jobs, according to recent reports.

    Indians make up a sizable portion of the Silicon Valley workforce in the US. With the layoffs, H1B visa holders' futures are still in limbo because they must find new employment within the next 60 days. They could have to go back to India if they don't succeed in doing so.

    In the middle of all of this, a firm in India is hiring people who recently lost their jobs in the US. The CEO and co-founder of Dream Sports, Harsh Jain, extended an invitation to Indian employees to work for his organisation in a series of tweets. Names like Dream 11, Fancode, Dream Capital, DreamSetGo, and others are part of the Dream Sports Group, which is unfamiliar to most people.

    In a tweet, he wrote: “With all the 2022 Tech layoffs (52,000+!) in the US, please spread the word to remind Indians to come back home (specially those with visa issues) to help Indian Tech realise our hyper-growth potential in the next decade!"

    Jain claimed in a subsequent tweet that his business was "profitable," valued at $8 billion, had more than 150 million customers, and had "ten kickass portfolio firms." He continued by requesting that people suggest someone they know who "fits the above" and telling them to contact the business at indiareturns@dreamsports.group.

    He continued by saying that his business is "always seeking for excellent people, particularly with leadership expertise in design, product, and tech."

    Dream11 is a fantasy sports platform, which allows users to create fantasy teams in a variety of fields such as cricket, football, hockey and more, which is then converted to points based on real life gameplay.

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2022, 9:58 AM IST
