Petrol, diesel price on April 14: Know latest fuel rates in your city

According to a retailer price notice, petrol in Delhi costs Rs 105.41 per litre and diesel costs Rs 96.67 per litre. Petrol and diesel rates per litre in Mumbai are Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77, respectively.

On April 14, petrol and diesel prices were unchanged for the seventh day in a row. Petrol and diesel prices have risen by Rs 10 per litre in 14 revisions since March 22.

Petrol and diesel rates per litre in Mumbai are Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77, respectively. In Chennai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 110.85 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 100.94. Petrol costs Rs 115.12 per litre in Kolkata, while diesel costs Rs 99.83 per litre.

According to a study published on April 12, current domestic retail fuel prices are benchmarked to international oil prices of $95 per barrel. With Brent crude oil prices nearing $100 per barrel in the last week, local gasoline prices might stall for a while again.

Oil marketing organisations alter the price of petrol and diesel on a daily basis based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the global market over the preceding 15 days and foreign currency rates. Any modifications in fuel and diesel prices take effect every day at 6 a.m.

Oil prices were marginally down on the morning of April 14 after jumping substantially in the first part of the week as traders evaluated a larger-than-expected build in US oil reserves against tighter global supply.

At 0046 GMT, Brent futures were down 38 cents, or 0.35 percent, to $108.38 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate futures were down 58 cents, or 0.56 percent, to $10.65 a barrel.

