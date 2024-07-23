Budget 2024: Agriculture sector gets Rs 1.52 lakh crore allocation, announces FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting the 2024 Union Budget today, announced that in the next two years, one crore farmers will be initiated in natural farming. She announced a provision of Rs 1.52 lakh crore for agriculture and allied sectors in this year's budget.

AJan Samarth-based Kisan Credit Card will be introduced in five states. The government will also provide financing for shrimp farming and marketing. Additionally, the government aims to strengthen the production, storage, and marketing of pulses, Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

