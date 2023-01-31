Budget 2023 LIVE updates: Expectations galore ahead of FM Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

11:32 PM IST
Budget Expectation: Tax sops for manufacturing sector
The logistics and manufacturing sector has sought substantial tax benefits, incentives and correction in inverted duty structure in the much anticipated Union Budget 2023.
"With PM Gati Shakti and National Logistics Policy in play, India is paving its way to becoming a global manufacturing hub as well. As the sector is on a growth trajectory, we believe that the upcoming Union Budget will prioritize giving substantial tax benefits to the manufacturing sector and incentives for promoting 'Make In India' initiatives," they say.
11:25 PM IST
GST collection at Rs 1.55 lakh crore in Janaury, second highest-ever
Ahead of the Budget 2023 presentation, the government announced the second highest-ever GST collection in January to the tune of over Rs 1.55 lakh crore.
In a statement, the Finance Ministry said: 'The gross GST revenue collected till 5 pm on January 31 is Rs 1,55,922 crore of which CGST is Rs 28,963 crore, SGST is Rs 36,730 crore, IGST is Rs 79,599 crore (including Rs 37,118 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 10,630 crore (including Rs 768 crore collected on import of goods).'
The revenues in the current financial year up to January 2023 are 24 per cent higher than the GST revenues during the same period last year. This is for the third time, in the current financial year, GST collection has crossed Rs 1.5 lakh crore mark. The GST collection in January 2023 is the second highest next only to the Rs 1.68 lakh crore gross mop-up reported in April 2022.
11:18 PM IST
Third consecutive paperless Budget
Like the previous two Union Budgets, Union Budget 2023-24 will be delivered in paperless form.
All the 14 Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Finance Bill, Demand for Grants (DG), etc., will be available on the 'Union Budget Mobile App'.
This will enable hassle-free access to Budget documents for Members of Parliament and the citizens. The bilingual (English & Hindi) app will be available on both Android and iOS platforms. The App can be downloaded from www.indiabudget.gov.in.
The Budget documents will be available on the Mobile App after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech ends.
10:10 PM IST
The team behind the budget
On the eve of the Budget 2023 presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met the team that worked tirelessly to bring out the document.
Also present were Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad
10:03 PM IST
India has the potential to become a five trillion dollar economy: CEA
Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran has said India has the potential to become a five trillion dollar economy by 2025-26 and a seven trillion dollar economy by 2030, depending on exchange rate fluctuation. To note, the country's economy is estimated to touch $3.5 trillion mark by March 2023.
Speaking to the news agency PTI after the release of the Economic Survey 2022-23 prepared by him and his team, Nageswaran said that the economic outcomes would follow automatically as efforts are undertaken in terms of policies, investments and private sector decisions.
'Depending on how the dollar-rupee (pair) behaves and what our nominal GDP growth in rupee terms is, $5 trillion is something that can happen by 2025-26 or 2026-27 and $7 trillion by 2030,' he said.
