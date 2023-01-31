Budget 2023 LIVE updates: Expectations galore ahead of FM Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

Ahead of the Budget 2023 presentation, the government announced the second highest-ever GST collection in January to the tune of over Rs 1.55 lakh crore.

In a statement, the Finance Ministry said: 'The gross GST revenue collected till 5 pm on January 31 is Rs 1,55,922 crore of which CGST is Rs 28,963 crore, SGST is Rs 36,730 crore, IGST is Rs 79,599 crore (including Rs 37,118 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 10,630 crore (including Rs 768 crore collected on import of goods).'

The revenues in the current financial year up to January 2023 are 24 per cent higher than the GST revenues during the same period last year. This is for the third time, in the current financial year, GST collection has crossed Rs 1.5 lakh crore mark. The GST collection in January 2023 is the second highest next only to the Rs 1.68 lakh crore gross mop-up reported in April 2022.