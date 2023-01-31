Asianet Newsable

Budget 2023 LIVE updates: Expectations galore ahead of FM Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

Jan 31, 2023, 11:32 PM IST

Budget 2023 live commentary latest updates Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her fifth straight budget for the fiscal year beginning April 1. The Union Budget 2023-24 will be delivered in paperless form, as has been the case for the last two years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already revealed that amid the global economic turmoil, Union Budget 2023-24 will try to meet the aspirations of ordinary citizens and be a ray of hope for the world. Will the Finance Minister's Budget announcements fulfil the wishlist of India Inc and propel the nation forward in rapid strides? Join Asianet Newsable's non-stop commentary and coverage of the Union Budget 2023-24.  

11:32 PM IST

Budget Expectation: Tax sops for manufacturing sector

The logistics and manufacturing sector has sought substantial tax benefits, incentives and correction in inverted duty structure in the much anticipated Union Budget 2023. 

"With PM Gati Shakti and National Logistics Policy in play, India is paving its way to becoming a global manufacturing hub as well. As the sector is on a growth trajectory, we believe that the upcoming Union Budget will prioritize giving substantial tax benefits to the manufacturing sector and incentives for promoting 'Make In India' initiatives," they say.

11:25 PM IST

GST collection at Rs 1.55 lakh crore in Janaury, second highest-ever

Ahead of the Budget  2023 presentation, the government announced the second highest-ever GST collection in January to the tune of over Rs 1.55 lakh crore.

In a statement, the Finance Ministry said: 'The gross GST revenue collected till 5 pm on January 31 is Rs 1,55,922 crore of which CGST is Rs 28,963 crore, SGST is Rs 36,730 crore, IGST is Rs 79,599 crore (including Rs 37,118 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 10,630 crore (including Rs  768 crore collected on import of goods).'

The revenues in the current financial year up to January 2023 are 24 per cent higher than the GST revenues during the same period last year. This is for the third time, in the current financial year, GST collection has crossed Rs 1.5 lakh crore mark. The GST collection in January 2023 is the second highest next only to the Rs 1.68 lakh crore gross mop-up reported in April 2022.

11:18 PM IST

Third consecutive paperless Budget

Like the previous two Union Budgets, Union Budget 2023-24 will be delivered in paperless form. 

All the 14 Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Finance Bill, Demand for Grants (DG), etc., will be available on the 'Union Budget Mobile App'. 

This will enable hassle-free access to Budget documents for Members of Parliament and the citizens. The bilingual (English & Hindi) app will be available on both Android and iOS platforms. The App can be downloaded from www.indiabudget.gov.in.

The Budget documents will be available on the Mobile App after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech ends.

10:10 PM IST

The team behind the budget

On the eve of the Budget 2023 presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met the team that worked tirelessly to bring out the document. 

Also present were Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad

10:03 PM IST

India has the potential to become a five trillion dollar economy: CEA

Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran has said India has the potential to become a five trillion dollar economy by 2025-26 and a seven trillion dollar economy by 2030, depending on exchange rate fluctuation. To note, the country's economy is estimated to touch $3.5 trillion mark by March 2023.

Speaking to the news agency PTI after the release of the Economic Survey 2022-23 prepared by him and his team, Nageswaran said that the economic outcomes would follow automatically as efforts are undertaken in terms of policies, investments and private sector decisions.

'Depending on how the dollar-rupee (pair) behaves and what our nominal GDP growth in rupee terms is, $5 trillion is something that can happen by 2025-26 or 2026-27 and $7 trillion by 2030,' he said.

