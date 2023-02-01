Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman dons red saree with black and gold border

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget day sarees have always been significant. While holding the ‘Bahi Khata’ of the current administration, Finance Minister Sitharaman was spotted wearing a red saree with a black border and golden leaves printed. Each year, when delivering the Union Budget, She is dressed in a handloom saree. 

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wore a red silk saree with a black and gold border for her fifth budget presentation, keeping her outfit understated and chic. She matched it with a gold pendant to keep it simple. Additionally, this is the final comprehensive budget before the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. It's no secret that Nirmala Sitharaman adores handloom sarees. She has always supported regional artists by wearing their exquisite creations to the legislature.

    Nirmala Sitharaman has garnered attention for her diverse dress choices, which range from wearing stunning handloom sarees to silk ones. In 2022, she donned a rusty red-brown handloom silk saree during the Budget presentation. In 2021, Nirmala Sitharaman was spotted wearing a Pochampalli handloom saree in red and off-white with ikkat motifs all over the pallu. She donned a yellow silk saree the year prior.

    Sitharaman chose a vibrant pink Mangalgiri saree with gold borders for her first budget presentation of the year. She had abandoned the colonial custom of carrying the ledger sheets in a briefcase that year and replaced it with a traditional "bahi khata." The Budget papers were wrapped in a silk red cloth with the national emblem embossed on top.

    Around 11 am, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the budget. The budget will be streamed live on Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV, DD News, and other news channels for viewers.

