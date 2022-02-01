  • Facebook
    Budget 2022: E-passports to be rolled out in 2022-23, announces FM Sitharaman

    The Ministry of External Affairs will issue chip-enabled e-Passports with enhanced security features to citizens. Personal information provided by applicants would be digitally signed and stored on a chip embedded in the passport booklet.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 1, 2022, 12:50 PM IST
    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has recently said that the issuing of E-passports will begin in 2022-23 to improve citizen convenience. The passport jacket will feature an electronic chip with crucial security information.

    The Ministry of External Affairs will issue chip-enabled e-Passports with enhanced security features to citizens. Personal information provided by applicants would be digitally signed and stored on a chip embedded in the passport booklet. If the chip is tampered with, the system will identify it, causing the passport authentication to fail.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2022, 12:50 PM IST
