Budget 2022: E-passports to be rolled out in 2022-23, announces FM Sitharaman

The Ministry of External Affairs will issue chip-enabled e-Passports with enhanced security features to citizens. Personal information provided by applicants would be digitally signed and stored on a chip embedded in the passport booklet.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has recently said that the issuing of E-passports will begin in 2022-23 to improve citizen convenience. The passport jacket will feature an electronic chip with crucial security information.

The Ministry of External Affairs will issue chip-enabled e-Passports with enhanced security features to citizens. Personal information provided by applicants would be digitally signed and stored on a chip embedded in the passport booklet. If the chip is tampered with, the system will identify it, causing the passport authentication to fail.