Bigg Boss 15: Will Rakhi Sawant enter the house as a wild card entry? Find out the details here

    The house of Bigg Boss will be witnessing double the drama and entertainment as one of the most controversial contestants of Bigg Boss, from all its seasons, is set to make a comeback.

    Mumbai, First Published Nov 24, 2021, 8:54 PM IST
    Unlike the previous seasons of Bigg Boss, the 15th season has not been doing well in terms of its rating. The low TRP of the show has become a cause of concern for the makers of Bigg Boss 15. And, to up their TRP game, the makers have constantly been trying to bring in a new set of twists and turns to the show, hoping to inflict excitement among the viewers.

    In their latest efforts to serve more drama to the viewers, the makers of Bigg Boss 15 are in plans to bring in their most controversial yet entertaining contestant of all seasons – Rakhi Sawant – as a while card entry.

    It is anticipated that there will be three wild card entries, including that of Rakhi Sawant. The other two wild card entries are of Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashmi Desai. Marathi Bigg Boss contestant Abhijeet Bichukale was also expected to join them, however, the actor tested for Covid-19.

    Since Abhijeet Bichkule will not be joining the show as a wild card entry because of his health issues, the makers have decided to bring Rakhi Sawant in his place. Interestingly, Rakhi will not be entering the house alone; she will be accompanied by her husband who will be seen for the first time.

    In an interview with Amar Ujala, Rakhi Sawant confirmed that she will be entering the house as a wild card contestant, further revealing that she will also be taking her husband along, who at present, is under quarantine, and will join Rakhi Sawant in the house once his quarantine period is over.

    Now that Rakhi Sawant is expected to make a come back to the Bigg Boss house, she will certainly be coming with bags packed with nothing but drama, entertainments, fights, controversies, masala and much more. These ingredients will double up with the re-entry of Devoleena and Rashmi into the house.

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2021, 8:54 PM IST
