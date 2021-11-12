Want to buy Nissan Kicks? Company offering incentives of up to Rs 1 lakh in November; details inside

According to the website, the promotion will be valid through November 30 or until supplies run out.

Nissan is giving additional incentives of up to Rs 1 lakh to Indian customers who purchase the Kicks SUV in November 2021. Nissan has published the holiday season incentives on its official website, and the offerings include cash reductions, exchange advantages, and corporate benefits. According to the website, the promotion will be valid through November 30 or until supplies run out.

Nissan Kicks is available with a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre powerplant, with prices variable depending on the type. The Kicks in the 1.3-litre turbo petrol form is offered with a Rs 15,000 cash discount and a Rs 70,000 exchange incentive. Customers will also receive an additional Rs 5,000 discount if they purchase the vehicle on the Nissan website. Customers may additionally get a Rs 10,000 corporate discount on this Nissan Kicks model until November 30. The turbo petrol model is available in four trim levels: XV, XV Premium, XV Premium (O), and XV Premium (O) Dual Tone.

Also Read | Tiago to Harrier: Tata offering festive benefits upto Rs 28,000 till November 30

Buyers who choose the strong 1.5-litre petrol engine type will receive a Rs 10,000 upfront discount on the SUV. Other incentives include a Rs 20,000 exchange bonus, a Rs 5,000 online booking bonus, and a Rs 10,000 corporate benefit. The 1.5-litre model, which comes with a five-speed manual transmission, is offered in two trim levels: XL and XV. The Nissan Kicks starts at Rs 9.50 lakh (ex-showroom value).

On the other hand, Nissan has expanded its subscription services to Pune, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. In collaboration with Zoomcar and Orix, Nissan is now accessible in Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune. People in these cities can hire Nissan and Datsun automobiles using the company's subscription model.

Also Read | Volkswagen temporarily stops T-Roc SUV bookings after second batch gets sold out