  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want to buy Nissan Kicks? Company offering incentives of up to Rs 1 lakh in November; details inside

    According to the website, the promotion will be valid through November 30 or until supplies run out.

    Want to buy Nissan Kicks Company offering incentives of up to Rs 1 lakh in November details inside gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 12, 2021, 12:52 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Nissan is giving additional incentives of up to Rs 1 lakh to Indian customers who purchase the Kicks SUV in November 2021. Nissan has published the holiday season incentives on its official website, and the offerings include cash reductions, exchange advantages, and corporate benefits. According to the website, the promotion will be valid through November 30 or until supplies run out.

    Nissan Kicks is available with a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre powerplant, with prices variable depending on the type. The Kicks in the 1.3-litre turbo petrol form is offered with a Rs 15,000 cash discount and a Rs 70,000 exchange incentive. Customers will also receive an additional Rs 5,000 discount if they purchase the vehicle on the Nissan website. Customers may additionally get a Rs 10,000 corporate discount on this Nissan Kicks model until November 30. The turbo petrol model is available in four trim levels: XV, XV Premium, XV Premium (O), and XV Premium (O) Dual Tone.

    Also Read | Tiago to Harrier: Tata offering festive benefits upto Rs 28,000 till November 30

    Buyers who choose the strong 1.5-litre petrol engine type will receive a Rs 10,000 upfront discount on the SUV. Other incentives include a Rs 20,000 exchange bonus, a Rs 5,000 online booking bonus, and a Rs 10,000 corporate benefit. The 1.5-litre model, which comes with a five-speed manual transmission, is offered in two trim levels: XL and XV. The Nissan Kicks starts at Rs 9.50 lakh (ex-showroom value).

    On the other hand, Nissan has expanded its subscription services to Pune, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. In collaboration with Zoomcar and Orix, Nissan is now accessible in Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune. People in these cities can hire Nissan and Datsun automobiles using the company's subscription model.

    Also Read | Volkswagen temporarily stops T-Roc SUV bookings after second batch gets sold out

    Last Updated Nov 12, 2021, 12:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    GIIAS 2021 Hyundai Creta launch major facelift features specifications

    GIIAS 2021: Hyundai Creta set for a major facelift, unveil today

    Video Icon
    Volkswagen temporarily stops TRoc SUV bookings after second batch gets sold out auto

    Volkswagen temporarily stops T-Roc SUV bookings after second batch gets sold out

    Video Icon
    GIIAS 2021 Honda set to launch new mid-size SUV concept

    GIIAS 2021: Honda set to launch new mid-size SUV concept today

    Video Icon
    Hyundai Tucson SUV 2021 gets 5 star rating in Euro NCAP crash test gcw

    Hyundai Tucson SUV 2021 gets 5 star rating in Euro NCAP crash test

    Video Icon
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 launched know everything from price to features gcw

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 launched; know everything from price to features

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Kolkata vows to have only CNG evehicles for public transport by 2030 gcw

    Kolkata vows to have only CNG, e-vehicles for public transport by 2030

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021, PAK vs AUS (Semi-Final): Did you know Mohammad Rizwan was in ICU for 2 days before Pakistan's semi-final clash against Australia?-ayh

    Did you know Mohammad Rizwan was in ICU for 2 days before Pakistan's semi-final clash against Australia?

    Video Icon
    Does Dwayne Johnson urinate in a water bottle? Details here drb

    Does Dwayne Johnson urinate in a water bottle? Details here

    Video Icon
    CBSE Exam Class 10 12 How will those unable to attend Term 1 tests score marks Details here

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam: How will those unable to attend Term 1 tests score marks? Details here

    Video Icon
    Kurup audience review: Is Dulquer Salmaan's film worth spending money, time? Read this RCB

    Kurup audience review: Is Dulquer Salmaan's film worth spending money, time? Read this

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe-dnm

    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe

    Video Icon
    Life of South Africa last apartheid president FW de Klerk who freed Nelson Mandela

    Life of South Africa's last apartheid president FW de Klerk, who freed Nelson Mandela

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    pfizer ceo albert bourla calls people who spread misinformation on covid 19 vaccines as criminals united states

    Pfizer CEO calls people who spread Covid vaccine misinformation as ‘criminals’

    Video Icon
    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon