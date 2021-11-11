Volkswagen temporarily stops T-Roc SUV bookings after second batch gets sold out

Volkswagen revealed the facelifted T-Roc earlier this year, along with a price increase. The Rs 1.35 lakh price increase, on the other hand, did not affect the market response.

Despite the obstacles of a pandemic-hit year, Volkswagen appears to be doing well in India. First, the company's recently introduced mid-size SUV Taigun sold out its planned production volumes for 2021, and now the T-Roc SUV has sold out its second batch. According to media reports, the business has also halted reservations for the facelifted T-Roc. While the SUV was delivered to India in limited quantities via the CBU method, the enthusiasm it received would undoubtedly inspire Volkswagen.

Volkswagen revealed the facelifted T-Roc earlier this year, along with a price increase. The Rs 1.35 lakh price increase, on the other hand, did not affect the market response.

The T- Roc, based on Volkswagen's MQB platform, has a striking external design with a large two-slat chrome grille on the front. The T-Roc stands out on the road because of its black roof, bulging wheel arches, and massive 17-inch alloy wheels. Volkswagen didn't hold back when it came to equipping the vehicles with cutting-edge technology. The inside has an extensive touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options like as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The T Roc also has a premium vibe because to the leather seats and panoramic sunroof. Electric parking brakes, six airbags, dual-zone climate control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and other convenience and safety features are included. This motorcycle is powered by a 1.5-litre TSI EVO petrol engine capable of producing up to 148 horsepower and 250 Nm of peak torque. The unit is equipped with Active Cylinder Technology and a seven-speed DSG transmission ( ACT). Volkswagen boasts that the T-Roc can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in 8.5 seconds and has a peak speed of 205 kph. The T Roc's response is notable because the SUV is competing in a crowded sector with Kia Seltos, Jeep Compass, and Hyundai's tremendously successful compact SUV Creta.

