Volkswagen Virtus compact Sedan to launch on June 9 in India

The automobile has a classic Volkswagen design with sharp edges and clean lines. It boasts a two-tone interior with a modern dashboard that includes a touchscreen entertainment system and a digital instrument cluster.

Volkswagen has set a release date for the Virtus sedan. On June 9, 2022, the company will unveil the costs for the mid-size sedan. On March 8, the Virtus was introduced. Since the end of last month, the car has been constructed at VW's Chakan facility in Pune, and dealerships have already begun accepting reservations. Following the debut of the Volkswagen Taigun small SUV last year, the new VW Virtus is Volkswagen's second vehicle under the India 2.0 programme.

The MQB-A0-IN platform serves as the foundation for the Volkswagen Virtus. It comes in two trim levels: Dynamic Line and Performance Line.

Also Read | Tata Punch to Maruti Suzuki Baleno: 5 best cars in India under Rs 10 lakhs

The automobile has a classic Volkswagen design with sharp edges and clean lines. It boasts a two-tone interior with a modern dashboard that includes a touchscreen entertainment system and a digital instrument cluster. The instrument cluster is identical to that of the Skoda Slavia, but you also get a 10-inch touchscreen that is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as ventilated front seats. In addition, the VW Virtus has an electric sunroof, automated climate control, cruise control, and wireless charging.

The sharp lines and edgy style are a regular feature of VW vehicles, and the Virtus is no exception, since the GT emblem will be exclusive to the Performance Line. The 16-inch alloy wheels match the car's overall posture.

There will be two engine options for the Virtus. These include a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with 113 BHP and 175 Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre TSI engine with 148 BHP and 250 Nm of torque. There are three transmission options: a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DSG.

Also Read | Vespa collaborates with Justin Bieber for limited-edition scooters; All you need to know