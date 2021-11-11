GIIAS 2021: Honda set to launch new mid-size SUV concept today

Honda is all set to launch the concept of a new mid-size Sports Utility Vehicle at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show or GIIAS on Thursday. Honda Indonesia has shared information in this regard on its official Twitter account. According to reports, the new concept model could be named N5X. The production-ready model may be named Honda ZR-V. Let us tell you that this name was registered by the company some time back.

Honda has already launched a mid-size SUV in Indonesia. It is speculated that the car that would be to be launched at the auto show will also be a seven-seater, which could be based on the mechanical concept design of the BR-V. It will get features like an all-LED headlamp, roof rails, LED taillamp, flared wheel arch, alloy wheels, floating roofline, strong belt-line, roof-integrated spoiler, wraparound tail-lights.

The mid-size SUV may come with a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 5-speed manual and CVT automatic gearbox. According to the available information, this car will have a power of 121 bhp and a torque of 145 Nm. Honda, a Japanese company, specializes in engine technology. As expected, a powerful engine will be given in the new mid-size SUV.

The company, however, has been tight-lipped about whether the new mid-size SUV, which will be unveiled at the GIIAS 2021, will be launched in India or not. Honda cars are very much appreciated in India. At the same time, Honda had spoken about bringing a new mid-size SUV into the country. According to Honda, it is manufacturing a new SUV that would cater to the needs of the people of India. The new SUV that Honda is promising to roll out in India will compete against the Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushk, Hyundai Creta and Volkswagen Tiguan.

