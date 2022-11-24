Hycross, the all-new Innova, to be launched in India on Friday

Latest version is loaded with safety features that Toyota offers for its cars and SUVs globally

Toyota Kirloskar Motor will launch the all-new Toyota Innova Hycross In India on Friday. What makes this latest version totally new and different is that the legendary family car is coming loaded with its ADAS tech, called Toyota Safety Sense. The MPV will also get six airbags as standard, confirmed the manufacturer.

In international markets, the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 features Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Road Sign Assist, Proactive Driving Assist, and Lane Trace Assist. The recently launched Indonesian version of the MPV, Innova Zenix, is equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0. It is expected that the same will be carried forward in the Indian-spec model too.

Moreover, the teaser image shared by Toyota India confirms that the Innova Hycross surely has Lane Trace Assist. That said, all these extra features can only be expected for the top variants of Hycross.

The latest teaser also shows that it comes with adaptive cruise control. Similar to the Indonesian spec, the Hycross will offer an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), three-point seatbelts for all passengers, and four-wheel disc brakes for all variants. Moreover, the higher trim will get an auto hold function, drive modes, electronic parking brake, dedicated climate control for second-row passengers, four USB C-ports across the cabin, and dual 10-inch screens for middle-row passengers.

And, there is more to the interiors. Hycross will have features such as faux wood and aluminium finish on the interior, a 10-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a fully digital instrument cluster, a new dashboard-mounted gear lever console, a 360-degree camera ( first-of-its-kind facility for Innova), wireless charging, quilted leather seats, ambient lighting, second-row captain seats with ottoman function, a panoramic sunroof (another first), full LED headlamps and LED DRLs.

The all-new Toyota Innova Hycross' powertrain setup consists of a 2.0L petrol engine loaded with the fifth-generation strong hybrid tech. Paired with an electric motor, it pushes out a peak power of 152bhp and 187Nm of torque. The combined power output stands at 186 bhp.

The new MPV will also be offered with the non-hybrid engine featuring a 1987cc engine with a CVT automatic gearbox. It delivers a claimed power of 174bhp and 197Nm of torque.

