Toyota Hilux extreme off-road concept showcased at Auto Expo 2023

Toyota India has showcased its utility prowess at the Auto Expo 2023 with the Hilux Extreme Off-Road concept. Based on the standard Hilux pick-up, the Extreme Off-Road concept amplifies the monstrous capabilities, transforming the model into an extremely capable off-road machine.

The Auto Expo 2023 is seeing its share of facelifts, unveils and launches. Toyota has also jumped on board, displaying a beast with other vehicles. Although the car manufacturer has a few futuristic cars on exhibit, such as the bZ4X, the Hilux Extreme Off-road concept has captured everyone's attention. All red and too large to miss at the Auto Expo 2023, this monster is best suited for off-roading tracks.

For this concept vehicle, Toyota increased the well-known pickup's already-high ground clearance by six inches. Thanks to specialised control arms and dedicated long-travel off-road suspension, the car is more elevated above the ground. The idea comes with a set of gigantic 37-inch Radar Renegade R/T rugged off-road capable tyres.

Also Read | Auto Expo 2023: Meet Eva, India's first electric car with a solar option

It gets an off-road bumper with auxiliary LED lights, a roof rack, a snorkel, a winch, and other features. The conventional rear bumper has been replaced with a sturdy piece with a tow hook. The Extreme Off-road Hilux has a roof rack to keep your belongings secure because the spare wheels take up the majority of the pickup truck's cargo area. Jerry cans are kept in the one that is on show at the Auto Expo 2023.

The Toyota Hilux has a 2.8L diesel engine with 201 horsepower and 500 Nm available in India. The engine is compatible with both a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission. It has a four-wheel drive system, an active traction control system, a limited-slip differential, and an electronic differential lock.

Also Read | Auto Expo 2023: Meet EUNIQ 7, world's first hydrogen fuel-cell MPV

The Toyota Hilux has a ladder-on-frame chassis and a 2.8-liter diesel engine with 201 horsepower and 500 Nm of maximum torque in the base model. Additional features include active traction control, a limited-slip differential, an electronic differential lock, four-wheel drive, downhill assist control, and more.

At the Auto Expo 2023, the Toyota pavilion is one of the largest this year and features a range of vehicles, including hybrid, electric, hydrogen, and flex-fuel vehicles. The latest Land Cruiser, Mirai, Corolla flex-fuel, bZ4x electric SUV, and other models have all been displayed by Toyota.

Also Read: 2023 MG Hector facelift, Hector Plus launched at Auto Expo 2023