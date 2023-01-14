Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Toyota Hilux extreme off-road concept showcased at Auto Expo 2023

    Toyota India has showcased its utility prowess at the Auto Expo 2023 with the Hilux Extreme Off-Road concept. Based on the standard Hilux pick-up, the Extreme Off-Road concept amplifies the monstrous capabilities, transforming the model into an extremely capable off-road machine.

    Toyota Hilux extreme off-road concept showcased at Auto Expo 2023 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 14, 2023, 7:27 PM IST

    The Auto Expo 2023 is seeing its share of facelifts, unveils and launches. Toyota has also jumped on board, displaying a beast with other vehicles. Although the car manufacturer has a few futuristic cars on exhibit, such as the bZ4X, the Hilux Extreme Off-road concept has captured everyone's attention.  All red and too large to miss at the Auto Expo 2023, this monster is best suited for off-roading tracks.

    For this concept vehicle, Toyota increased the well-known pickup's already-high ground clearance by six inches. Thanks to specialised control arms and dedicated long-travel off-road suspension, the car is more elevated above the ground. The idea comes with a set of gigantic 37-inch Radar Renegade R/T rugged off-road capable tyres.

    Also Read | Auto Expo 2023: Meet Eva, India's first electric car with a solar option

    It gets an off-road bumper with auxiliary LED lights, a roof rack, a snorkel, a winch, and other features. The conventional rear bumper has been replaced with a sturdy piece with a tow hook. The Extreme Off-road Hilux has a roof rack to keep your belongings secure because the spare wheels take up the majority of the pickup truck's cargo area. Jerry cans are kept in the one that is on show at the Auto Expo 2023.

    The Toyota Hilux has a 2.8L diesel engine with 201 horsepower and 500 Nm available in India. The engine is compatible with both a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission. It has a four-wheel drive system, an active traction control system, a limited-slip differential, and an electronic differential lock. 

    Also Read | Auto Expo 2023: Meet EUNIQ 7, world's first hydrogen fuel-cell MPV

    The Toyota Hilux has a ladder-on-frame chassis and a 2.8-liter diesel engine with 201 horsepower and 500 Nm of maximum torque in the base model. Additional features include active traction control, a limited-slip differential, an electronic differential lock, four-wheel drive, downhill assist control, and more.

    At the Auto Expo 2023, the Toyota pavilion is one of the largest this year and features a range of vehicles, including hybrid, electric, hydrogen, and flex-fuel vehicles. The latest Land Cruiser, Mirai, Corolla flex-fuel, bZ4x electric SUV, and other models have all been displayed by Toyota.

    Also Read: 2023 MG Hector facelift, Hector Plus launched at Auto Expo 2023

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2023, 7:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    auto expo 2023 Kia Carens win the Indian Car of the Year award 2023 gcw

    Kia Carens wins the Indian Car of the Year award 2023

    Auto Expo 2023: Meet Eva, India's first electric car with a solar option

    Auto Expo 2023: Meet Eva, India's first electric car with a solar option

    Auto Expo 2023: Meet EUNIQ 7, the world's first hydrogen fuel-cell MPV

    Auto Expo 2023: Meet EUNIQ 7, world's first hydrogen fuel-cell MPV

    Auto Expo 2023 Exclusive Hyundai COO Tarun Garg reveals what makes IONIQ 5 different calls it great package gcw

    Auto Expo 2023 Exclusive: Hyundai COO reveals what makes IONIQ 5 different

    Auto Expo 2023 Exclusive Maruti Suzuki Executive Director Shashank Srivastava shares Jimny gameplan for India gcw

    Auto Expo 2023 Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki's Jimny gameplan for India

    Recent Stories

    2023 BMW i7 electric sedan available in India for Rs 1 95 crore Know its features range and more gcw

    2023 BMW i7 electric sedan available in India for Rs 1.95 crore; Know its features, range and more

    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki introduces new Fronx SUV all you need to know about it gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki introduces new Fronx SUV; all you need to know

    football ligue1 Good vibes only All is well between PSG Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi after epic World Cup 2022 here's proof snt

    'Good vibes only': All is well between PSG's Mbappe and Messi after epic World Cup 2022; here's proof

    Athiya Shetty KL Rahul Wedding Update Check out where Suniel Shetty daughter is getting married RBA

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Wedding Update: Check out where Suniel Shetty’s daughter is getting married (VIDEO)

    Excise policy case: CBI raids at Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia's office; check details AJR

    Excise policy case: CBI raids at Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia's office; check details

    Recent Videos

    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door SUV debuts in India bookings open gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV debuts in India; bookings open

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback production to start in 2025 gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback, production to start in 2025

    Video Icon