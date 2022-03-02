Tesla offers free electric vehicle charging to people fleeing Ukraine

Tesla said in an email to local owners that it is making many Supercharger stations near the Ukrainian borders free to use for both Tesla and non-Tesla electric vehicles.

Tesla has begun to give free Supercharging in many nations around Ukraine to persons fleeing the country due to the Russian invasion. According to the auto-tech website Electrek, Tesla said in an email to local owners that it is making many Supercharger stations near the Ukrainian borders free to use for both Tesla and non-Tesla electric vehicles.

"Beginning Monday, we will temporarily enable free Supercharging for both Tesla and non-Tesla vehicles at locations impacted by the current Ukraine incident. Beginning with Trzebownisko (Poland), Koice (Slovakia), Miskolc (Hungary), and Debrecen (Hungary)," stated the email.

"We hope this gives you the peace of mind you need to travel to a secure area." As always, hit any site on your car's touchscreen to view the most up-to-date price. "Have a safe journey," it added.

When natural calamities strike a section of the world, Tesla has been known to provide free Supercharging in certain areas, giving people one less thing to think about while they move away from danger. Tesla, for example, provided free Supercharging to owners multiple times following storms in the southern United States. For the first time, Tesla is doing it in response to a man-made tragedy rather than a natural disaster.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a "military operation" that amounted to a large-scale neighbouring Ukraine invasion. Ukrainian soldiers have been battling back against their much larger neighbour, but Russian forces have pushed into various nation sections.

