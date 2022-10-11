Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tata Tiago EV crosses 10,000 booking within 24 hours, Tata Motors extends offer to another 10,000 customers

    Tata Motors claims that it received over 10,000 bookings for the Tata Tiago EV in less than 24 hours. Inspired by the customers’ interest and to encourage mass adoption of EVs in the country further, Tata Motors has extended the special introductory pricing, starting from Rs 8.49 Lakh (ex-showroom) to an additional 10,000 customers.

    First Published Oct 11, 2022, 1:10 PM IST

    Tata Motors has announced that the new Tata Tiago EV has surged past the 10,000 mark since bookings opened at noon, October 11. Tata Motors has extended the special introductory pricing, with prices beginning at INR 8.49 Lakh (All India - Ex-showroom) to an additional 10,000 customers in response to the positive feedback from consumers. At any authorised Tata Motors dealership or online at www.Tiago.ev.tatamotors.com, interested purchasers may reserve a Tiago EV for Rs 21,000.

    Customers will be able to take test drives starting in late December 2022. Beginning in January 2023, the Tiago.ev will be delivered to customers. The delivery date of the car will depend on the time, date, version, and colour chosen. In order to meet customer expectations at the time of delivery, the business has verified that manufacture of 24kWh battery pack types has been prioritised based on consumer data.

    There are two different battery packs available for the Tata Tiago EV: a 19.2 kWh battery pack or a 24 kWh battery pack. The vehicle is also compatible with two charging speeds: 3.3 kW AC and 7.2 kW AC. According to the manufacturer, the automobile has a range of more than 315 kilometres on a single charge.

    The Tata Tiago EV shares a lot of similarities with the ICE version of the car in terms of appearance, but it also has a few distinguishing differences, including EV badging, projector headlights, and a closed front grille completed in a glossy black shade with a tri-arrow pattern in a Teal Blue tint. The 14-inch steel wheels on the Tata Tiago EV are durable.

    The Tata Tiago EV's interior has leatherette seats and blue accents. A 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility is also included. The Tiago EV will include connected car technologies and support for wristwatch connection, according to a statement from Tata Motors.

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2022, 1:10 PM IST
