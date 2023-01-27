Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV exclusive edition receives Rs 1.11 crore bid, auction to end on Jan 31

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV was recently launched as one of the most affordable electric compact SUVs with more than 450 kms of range in India. The highest bidder will get the keys personally handed over by Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group on Feb 10, 2023, at the Exclusive Mahindra Event during the Formula E weekend in Hyderabad.

The Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV is already accepting reservations in India, and the Indian carmaker has also begun holding an auction for a single, limited-edition model. The rare item auction closes at 11:59 p.m. on January 31, 2023. On February 10, 2023, at an Exclusive Mahindra Event held over the Formula E weekend in Hyderabad, the one-of-a-kind XUV400 will be presented.

The Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV's highest offer is now Rs. 1.11 crore, but it's anticipated to rise over the next several days. Pratap Bose, head of Mahindra's design team, collaborated with fashion designer Rimzim Dadu to create the distinctive Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV. Although the special edition Mahindra XUV 400 first resembles the standard model, inside the interior, the EV has specially crafted metal, glass, plastic, and cloth.

A sophisticated rendition of Rimzim Dadu x Bose logo, is placed at carefully selected areas, both inside and outside the SUV. The copper trim pieces on the SUV's lower volume and stunning dual-tone top are complemented by these area choices. Additionally, the design team came up with a number of accessories, including cushions, seat belt covers, key holders, carry-on pouches, and a premium duffel bag for everyday usage, all of which were trimmed in Rimzim's unique metallic fabric material.

One of the most economical electric small SUVs in India with a range of more than 450 km is the new Mahindra XUV 400. It is the first electric SUV from the company in the C-Segment, which was previously dominated by Tata Motors' Nexon EV. The top-of-the-line Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV is said to have a range of 456 kilometres on a single charge.

There will be two trim levels for the Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV: the Mahindra XUV 400 EC and the Mahindra XUV 400 EL. The trim with the superior features and range is the Mahindra XUV 400 EL.

