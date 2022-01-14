  • Facebook
    Skoda Kodiaq sold out! Waiting period of 7-seater SUV touches four months

    The car will compete on the tarmac with vehicles like the Volkswagen Tiguan and the Hyundai Tucson.

    New Delhi, First Published Jan 14, 2022, 2:29 PM IST
    Skoda, a Czech carmaker, just reintroduced its 7-seater SUV Kodiaq, and the business disclosed the beginning price of the redesigned SUV is Rs 34.99 lakh. Previously, the business reported that the Skoda Kodiaq was sold out, with reservations taking up to four months. According to numerous reports, Skoda said that they had received orders for four months in just 24 hours, and anyone who wants to buy the Skoda Kodiaq now has to wait longer than four months.

    Skoda has released the facelift version of the Kodiaq after a two-year break. The car will be marketed as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) unit by the Czech company. It will be produced locally at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen manufacturing site in Aurangabad.

    The 7-seater SUV has been modified and twisted from the inside out to create a brand-new Skoda Kodiaq persona. The core of the vehicle has been rebuilt to meet BS-VI emission standards. It is available in three trim levels: L&K, Sportline, and Style.

    The front of the automobile has been updated, with a revised hexagonal front grille encircled by chrome and crystalline LED headlights with DRLs. Furthermore, the vehicle is outfitted with dual-tone alloys. The inside of the Skoda SUV has also been modified. The SUV includes an 8-inch entertainment system with built-in navigation.

    In terms of performance, the manufacturer says that the SUV can accelerate from 0-100kmph in 7.8 seconds. The new Skoda Kodiaq had its worldwide debut in April 2021 before entering Indian markets, and the Indian version looks identical to the global one. 

