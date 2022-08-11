Ola Electric to launch new model on August 15; know details here

The company has dubbed the new model the "greenest EV" it has ever produced. CEO of Ola Electric, Bhavish Aggarwal, teased the upcoming model in a video. The same teaser video was shared on the official company account.

Ola Electric has officially confirmed the launch of a new electric vehicle (EV) on India's 75th Independence Day (August 15). The company's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal teases the launch of its upcoming EV online. The company will live-stream the launch event, and the time and link to the live stream will be announced soon.

Following reports, Ola Electric will also reveal its future plans at the event. The company has dubbed the new model the 'greenest EV' it has ever produced. Bhavish Aggarwal teased the upcoming model with a video. The official company account also shared the same teaser video.

The new model is anticipated to be a variant or model of the Ola S1 or S1 Pro. The same video teaser was shared on the company's official Twitter account with the caption, "What do Paalak Paneer, Hulk, Forest, and the Ola S1 Pro have in common?" Stay tuned to find out, and see you on August 15." The video also includes the hashtag EndICEage, which stands for Internal Combustion Engines.

The EV's debut will be live-streamed by the company. The company will share the link to the live stream and the exact time, Aggarwal tweeted. He also revealed that the company's 'BIG' future plans would be unveiled at the August 15 launch event.

In August last year, Ola launched S1 and S1 Pro scooters in India. Ola Electric has been under fire for some time after its E-scooters fire incidents were reported across the country. According to a recent report, faulty battery cells and modules are to blame for the Ola E-scooters catching flames.

Also Read: 'Absolute rubbish...' Ola, Uber deny talks of merger

Also Read: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announces plan to launch electric sports car

Also Read: Tired of Uber cancelling your trip? Not anymore. Here's why