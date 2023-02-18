Ola Electric to invest Rs 7,614 crore in setting up EV battery cell, manufacturing plants in TN

Ola Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd (OEM), signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to set up a cell manufacturing plant and electric 4-wheeler manufacturing plant in SIPCOT Pochampalli, Bargur, Krishnagiri district at a combined investment of Rs 7,614 crore.

Ola Electric Mobility signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tamil Nadu government at Chennai Secretariat today. To make its four-wheeled electric cars, the firm plans to build a 20 GW battery production plant in the state.

As per a ANI agency report, the automaker will invest Rs 7,614 crore in the manufacturing facility to provide employment to 3,111 people. In Coimbatore, Ola Electric recently launched its second experience centre. The business now has two experience centres in the city, including the one that opened last year on Avinashi Road, with the inclusion of the new Gandhipuram location.

According to a business release, the company already has 200 such experience centres operating throughout all of India's main cities, and by March 2023, it intends to increase that number to 500.

With an aim to provide all services under one roof, Ola experience centres allow EV enthusiasts to experience Ola's EV technology and gather any information regarding the vehicles.

Customers can also take advantage of demonstration drives of the S1 and S1 Pro, approach Ola's Brand Champions for help with a purchase, learn about financing options, and complete their purchase trip on the Ola app. Additionally serving as one-stop shops for all post-purchase care and repair of Ola bikes, these experience centres serve as both.

The government of Tamil Nadu recently revealed its electric vehicle (EV) policy 2023, which seeks to attract 50,000 crore in investments and create 1.50 lakh employment to support the EV industry.

Chief Minister M K Stalin formally released the new policy in the presence of government officials at the Secretariat. The policy was launched in the backdrop of the government expecting battery operated vehicles to play a crucial role in the electrification of last mile connectivity.