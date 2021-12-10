Maruti Suzuki to launch its strong hybrid vehicle in 2022? Details inside

The firm does not anticipate introducing its EV in the current fiscal year, but it promises to be available before 2025.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to release a powerful hybrid car next year. The firm does not anticipate introducing its EV in the current fiscal year, but it promises to be available before 2025. It also develops a green transportation roadmap that includes EVs, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, flexi fuel vehicles, and compressed natural gas (CNG). Maruti Suzuki and Toyota recently displayed powerful hybrid automobiles at an event tied to the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. Toyota displayed the Mirae and Camry Hybrids during a pre-Vibrant Gujarat Summit event. Suzuki will demonstrate its battery production skills, while Toyota will demonstrate Hybrid Vehicles at Vibrant Gujarat.

Maruti Suzuki has presented their strategy for reducing oil imports to Gujarat's chief minister. Maruti Suzuki encourages state and federal governments to lower the GST on hybrid vehicles and put them in line with EVs. In November, carmaker Maruti Suzuki's production and sales were hampered by semiconductor shortages. Last month's total sales declined year on year to 139,184 units, down from 153,223 units in the same time the previous year.

Furthermore, domestic sales were 113,017 units, with sales to other original equipment manufacturers totalling 4,774 units. The company shipped 21,393 vehicles in November, the most ever in a single month.

Also Read | November 2021 sales report: Tata Motors in top gear; Hyundai, Maruti suffer setbacks

"The lack of electronic components had a minimal influence on vehicle production during the month," according to the business. The scarcity mostly impacted the manufacture of automobiles sold in the domestic market, although the corporation made every precaution to mitigate the damage. The automaker's shares closed at Rs 7,300 on Wednesday, up 3.29 per cent over the previous close.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto is the best-selling automobile, with 17,389 units sold in October 2021, a 5,000-unit increase from September 2021.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki dominates top 10 selling cars list, occupy first 4 slots; Tata Motors’ Punch takes 10th spot