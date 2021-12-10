  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maruti Suzuki to launch its strong hybrid vehicle in 2022? Details inside

    The firm does not anticipate introducing its EV in the current fiscal year, but it promises to be available before 2025.

    Maruti Suzuki to launch its strong hybrid vehicle in 2022 Details inside gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 10, 2021, 1:01 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Maruti Suzuki is expected to release a powerful hybrid car next year. The firm does not anticipate introducing its EV in the current fiscal year, but it promises to be available before 2025. It also develops a green transportation roadmap that includes EVs, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, flexi fuel vehicles, and compressed natural gas (CNG). Maruti Suzuki and Toyota recently displayed powerful hybrid automobiles at an event tied to the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. Toyota displayed the Mirae and Camry Hybrids during a pre-Vibrant Gujarat Summit event. Suzuki will demonstrate its battery production skills, while Toyota will demonstrate Hybrid Vehicles at Vibrant Gujarat.

    Maruti Suzuki has presented their strategy for reducing oil imports to Gujarat's chief minister. Maruti Suzuki encourages state and federal governments to lower the GST on hybrid vehicles and put them in line with EVs. In November, carmaker Maruti Suzuki's production and sales were hampered by semiconductor shortages. Last month's total sales declined year on year to 139,184 units, down from 153,223 units in the same time the previous year.

    Furthermore, domestic sales were 113,017 units, with sales to other original equipment manufacturers totalling 4,774 units. The company shipped 21,393 vehicles in November, the most ever in a single month.

    Also Read | November 2021 sales report: Tata Motors in top gear; Hyundai, Maruti suffer setbacks

    "The lack of electronic components had a minimal influence on vehicle production during the month," according to the business. The scarcity mostly impacted the manufacture of automobiles sold in the domestic market, although the corporation made every precaution to mitigate the damage. The automaker's shares closed at Rs 7,300 on Wednesday, up 3.29 per cent over the previous close.

    The Maruti Suzuki Alto is the best-selling automobile, with 17,389 units sold in October 2021, a 5,000-unit increase from September 2021.

    Also Read | Maruti Suzuki dominates top 10 selling cars list, occupy first 4 slots; Tata Motors’ Punch takes 10th spot

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2021, 1:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maruti Suzuki achieves new milestone as Baleno crosses 10 lakh units in India gcw

    Maruti Suzuki achieves new milestone as Baleno sold over 10 lakh units in India

    Volkswagen Tiguan facelift launched in India price to features all about it gcw

    Volkswagen Tiguan facelift launched in India; From price to features, here's all about it

    November 2021 sales report: Tata Motors in top gear; Hyundai, Maruti suffer setbacks

    November 2021 sales report: Tata Motors in top gear; Hyundai, Maruti suffer setbacks

    Hyundai IONIQ 5 named 2022 German Car Of The Year award

    Hyundai's IONIQ 5 named 2022 'German Car of the Year'

    Tata Motors to roll out 10 new electric vehicles on Indian roads

    Tata Motors to roll out 10 new electric vehicles on Indian roads

    Recent Stories

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Newlyweds depart for Mumbai in a chopper drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Newlyweds depart for Mumbai in a chopper

    Microsoft WhiteHat Jr collaborate to offer Code with Minecraft course for students gcw

    Microsoft, WhiteHat Jr collaborate to offer 'Code with Minecraft' course for students

    Will Jacqueline Fernandez join Salman Khan in Riyadh for Da-Bangg Tour? Here's what Khan said RCB

    Will Jacqueline Fernandez join Salman Khan in Riyadh for Da-Bangg Tour? Here's what Khan said

    Elon Musk wants to quit his job Check out his alternative plan gcw

    Elon Musk wants to 'quit' his job? Check out his alternative plan

    Yash Dhull to lead India in ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2021-ayh

    Yash Dhull to lead India in ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2021

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 23): Mumbai City survives Jamshedpur FC test to win 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 23): Mumbai City survives Jamshedpur FC test to win 4-2

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: We want impact from every player that comes off the bench - Des Buckingham on Mumbai City's win over Jamshedpur FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: We want impact from every player that comes off the bench - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    New Zealand to ban cigarettes for next generation in bid to outlaw smoking by 2025

    New Zealand to ban cigarettes for next generation in bid to outlaw smoking by 2025

    Video Icon
    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath-ycb

    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: Mumbai City will continue to play an attacking brand of football - Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: "MCFC will continue to play an attacking brand of football" - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon