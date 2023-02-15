Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets new safety features, dual-tone colours; launched at Rs 11.14 Lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz rivals the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus. Maruti Suzuki has launched the Ciaz dual-tone at a starting price of Rs 11.14 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. Know whats new?

The Ciaz dual-tone has been introduced by Maruti Suzuki in the Indian market for a starting price of Rs. 11.14 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the top Alpha trim, it will be offered at 440+ NEXA shops in more than 285 towns with both manual and automatic transmissions. While fundamentally identical, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz line has also been upgraded with additional safety measures.

In all of the sedan's variants, Maruti Suzuki has made the Hill Hold Assist (HHA) and Electronic Stability Program (ESP) standard safety equipment. The Ciaz now has an electronic stability programme and hill hold assist as standard features in addition to twin airbags, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchoring, and other safety features, the firm stated in an official statement. This gives customers an additional layer of protection.

There are seven different colour options for the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, as well as three new dual-tone paint choices: Pearl Metallic Opulent Red with Black Roof, Pearl Metallic Grandeur Gray with Black Roof, and Dignity Brown with Black Roof. The mid-size sedan has seven monotone paint schemes as well.

Mechanically, the 1.5L petrol engine that powers the Ciaz dual-tone remains to be the same, producing 103 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 138 Nm at 4,400 rpm. It is available with a manual or automatic transmission, with corresponding mileage estimates of 20.65 km/l and 20.04 km/l.

Since its debut in India, the Ciaz has amassed sales of more than 300,000 units. The volume of the automobile increased by 3.26% from April to January of FY23 to 12,518 units from 12,123 units in the prior year.

