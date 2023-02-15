Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets new safety features, dual-tone colours; launched at Rs 11.14 Lakh

    The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz rivals the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus. Maruti Suzuki has launched the Ciaz dual-tone at a starting price of Rs 11.14 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. Know whats new?

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets new safety features dual tone colours launched at Rs 11 14 Lakh know whats new gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 15, 2023, 5:15 PM IST

    The Ciaz dual-tone has been introduced by Maruti Suzuki in the Indian market for a starting price of Rs. 11.14 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the top Alpha trim, it will be offered at 440+ NEXA shops in more than 285 towns with both manual and automatic transmissions. While fundamentally identical, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz line has also been upgraded with additional safety measures.

    In all of the sedan's variants, Maruti Suzuki has made the Hill Hold Assist (HHA) and Electronic Stability Program (ESP) standard safety equipment. The Ciaz now has an electronic stability programme and hill hold assist as standard features in addition to twin airbags, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchoring, and other safety features, the firm stated in an official statement. This gives customers an additional layer of protection.

    Also Read | 2023 Range Rover Velar facelift unveiled with bigger battery and many improvements

    There are seven different colour options for the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, as well as three new dual-tone paint choices: Pearl Metallic Opulent Red with Black Roof, Pearl Metallic Grandeur Gray with Black Roof, and Dignity Brown with Black Roof. The mid-size sedan has seven monotone paint schemes as well.

    Mechanically, the 1.5L petrol engine that powers the Ciaz dual-tone remains to be the same, producing 103 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 138 Nm at 4,400 rpm. It is available with a manual or automatic transmission, with corresponding mileage estimates of 20.65 km/l and 20.04 km/l.

    Since its debut in India, the Ciaz has amassed sales of more than 300,000 units. The volume of the automobile increased by 3.26% from April to January of FY23 to 12,518 units from 12,123 units in the prior year.

    Also Read | New Ola Electric S1 with 91 km range launched, price starts at Rs 99,999

    (Photo: @The__CarMan | Twitter)

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2023, 5:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    2023 Audi Q3 Sportsback SUV launched priced at Rs 51 43 lakh Know whats so special gcw

    2023 Audi Q3 Sportsback SUV launched, priced at Rs 51.43 lakh; Know what's so special

    2023 Hyundai Verna bookings open diesel engines axed design teased ahead of launch gcw

    New Hyundai Verna bookings open, diesel engines axed; design teased ahead of launch

    Renault Nissan confirms Rs 5,300 investment in Tamil Nadu; to launch six new models including two EVs - adt

    Renault-Nissan confirms Rs 5,300 investment in Tamil Nadu; to launch six new models including two EVs

    New Ola Electric S1 with 91 km range launched price starts at Rs 99999 gcw

    New Ola Electric S1 with 91 km range launched, price starts at Rs 99,999

    2023 Range Rover Velar facelift unveiled with bigger battery and many improvements Know details here gcw

    2023 Range Rover Velar facelift unveiled with bigger battery and many improvements

    Recent Stories

    Team India is now number one across formats; Ravichandran Ashwin takes 2nd spot in ICC Test Rankings-ayh

    Team India is now number one across formats; R Ashwin takes 2nd spot in ICC Test Rankings

    Shah Rukh Khan reveals deets on perfecting his stammer in Darr vma

    Shah Rukh Khan reveals deets on perfecting his stammer in Darr

    West Bengal Budget 2023: State hikes DA by 3% for govt employees; FY23 SGDP to grow 8.4% AJR

    West Bengal Budget 2023: State hikes DA by 3% for govt employees; FY23 SGDP to grow 8.4%

    Solar powered drone 'SURAJ' unveiled at Aero India 2023; know its use, features and more snt

    Solar-powered drone 'SURAJ' unveiled at Aero India 2023; know its use, features and more

    If somebody is doing better than my best, that is fine - Shikhar Dhawan on his Team India axe-ayh

    'If somebody is doing better than my best, that is fine' - Shikhar Dhawan on his Team India axe

    Recent Videos

    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon
    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat AJR

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Video Icon
    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon
    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon